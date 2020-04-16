(Stock photo)

LETTER: Golf courses should be closed

Golfers have been asked to stay at home during COVID-19 pandemic

Dear Editor:

I was dismayed to receive an email from the Summerland Golf and Country Club announcing their opening day of April 15.

Golf Canada CEO Lawrence Applebaum asked golfers to stay home during the pandemic and appealed to Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, in a letter dated March 22.

And on March 23, the BC Golf Association sent a letter to the provincial health office asking it to order facilities to close for play. But reports on television show people out golfing and very clearly not keeping the six feet of distance.

It only takes one.

Sharon Fraser

Summerland

CoronavirusLetter to the Editor

