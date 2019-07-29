LETTER: Hardy Falls an impressive spot for a hike

Improvements at creek near Peachland were done well

Dear Editor:

It was a sunny Sunday afternoon when we decided to take a short drive to Peachland for a change.

What a surprise, to discover it was packed with tourists and parking spaces were limited. So we stopped at Hardy Falls instead and were so impressed with the delightful, short hike.

READ ALSO: Funding allocated for engineering study at Summerland creek

I do hope, when our creek is repaired, that these Hardy Falls improvements are considered: a widened stream bed so children can wade and explore it, sturdy bridges, and comfortable benches where hikers can relax and just enjoy our lovely Creek.

Summerland has so much to offer. Let’s let our pride show.

Charlotte Kopp

Summerland

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
COLUMN: Gender (in)equality in the modern world
Next story
Tales from the past: An Okanagan Haiku Master

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: sunny

High 27 degrees

Artist paddles through Revelstoke on way to ocean

Claire Dibble might be the first woman in recorded history to make the journey

Revelstoke roads and weather: rain

Amounts 10 to 15 mm

For Revelstoke: Less wildfires but more area burned this year compared to 2018

So far, 19 more hectares have burned

City of Revelstoke develops new three year Resort Development Strategy

It will allocate over 2.6 million in funding

UPDATE: ‘Thorough, exhaustive’ search of York Landing yields no signs of B.C. fugitives

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run for seven days

SPCA warns public to lock up pot after husky puppy ‘nearly dies’ from THC overdose

Bear has recovered but cannabis can be very toxic to animals

Obama was born at B.C. Hospital, conspiracy theorists say

Don’t believe everything you read on the internet

B.C. businesses await worker compensation overhaul

Cost, ‘gender-based analysis’ among employer concerns

Tahltan make largest First Nation clean energy investment in B.C. history

The Northwest B.C. nation is now part owner of a clean energy asset valued at over $2.5 billion

Safety report released in 2018 ‘man overboard’ drill that left two BC Ferries employees injured

Investigation report on ferry safety drill that turned into real-life rescue released

Overdue hikers spend the night in a South Okanagan canyon

Oliver and Osoyoos Search and Rescue helped rescue 10 overdue hikers

Stolen Kelowna daycare bus found

Strive Daycare in Kelowna wakes up to find missing school bus

B.C. driver caught flicking joint out window while speeding through playground zone

The Saanich Police Department gave the driver a series of hefty fines

Most Read