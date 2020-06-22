Letter: Resident disappointed with Mayor’s response to out-of-town traffic

Province still recommending avoiding non-essential travel

Dear editor,

I have noticed, with interest, comments made in the June 8 and June 18 issues of the Revelstoke Review attributed to Mayor Gary Sulz relative to out-of-province motor vehicles travelling into our city.

I most certainly agree that keying or other damage to such vehicles as well as expressions of hatred are totally unacceptable, however I take issue with the tone of both articles relative to unqualified acceptance of this traffic, regardless of its purpose (commercial transport excluded).

Signs on the Trans-Canada Highway both east and west of Revelstoke advocate avoidance of non-essential travel at the recommendation of provincial health authorities.

However, it can be assumed by the number of out-of-province cars and other vehicles towing or hauling trailers, boats and A.T.V.s that a substantial portion of this traffic is ignoring this request and therefore constitutes a threat to our community through potential transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

Mayor Sulz should amend his approach from “asking residents to be kind” to endorsing and supporting the policies advocated by health authorities to minimize unnecessary risk to the citizens who he represents.

-G.L. Benwell, Revelstoke resident

Letter to the Editor

