LETTER: Thanks to Fyffe Road Snow Angel

Snow-clearing efforts have been appreciated

Dear Editor:

After each major snowfall, the Fyffe Road Snow Angel plows the snow from my big, wide driveway at the top of Fyffe Road.

I seldom if ever have the opportunity to thank the Snow Angel in person, so would like to take this opportunity to express my heartfelt and might I even add “muscle felt” thanks.

Your kindness and consideration are appreciated.

A driveway free of snow allows me a no stress, hassle free, ingress and egress any time — regardless of the weather.

My back thanks you, my muscles thank you and I thank you.

In a world filled with rancour, conflict and division, how wonderful it is to be able to thank a kind neighbour, who comprises part of a wonderful community and neighbourhood here on Fyffe Road, in Summerland.

Loretta Krauter

Summerland

Snow

