Letter to the editor: Tim Palmer column

Editor-Revelstoke Review,

I’m curious how Tim Palmer seems to have some status in the form of columns in your paper. You do know he was fired from the city some time ago?

And he ran for municipal election and did very poorly?

This should tell you something and I do not care for the way he seems to be trying to weasel into things.

We no not care what he has to say.

-Joane and David Bleu

Dear Joane and David,

Thank you for your letter.

I am aware of Palmer’s past, however I believe that his insights into local politics and experience in the area are a good addition to the political conversation in our community.

As it is an opinion piece, it is to be taken with a grain of salt, but I believe that reading and being exposed to opinions that we don’t agree with is the best way to grow as people and to be engaged as citizens.

The goal with Palmer’s column is to offer insight behind the curtain. Though he may have been fired and not been elected to council, he has been behind the scenes and does know how the processes work and I believe that insight can be valuable.

Thank you for your concern.

-Jocelyn Doll, Editor

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Revy Let’s Talk: Why does their love hurt?

Just Posted

Source of Turtle Creek contamination identified

Revelstoke Mountain Resort made the repairs immediately

Highways, weather, avalanche conditons for Revelstoke area today

Information for if you plan to head outside today

Alleged robbery turned kidnapping prompted Kelowna police presence

RCMP allege it was a targeted crime believed to be linked to the drug trade

Three Revelstoke athletes competing in Canada Winter Games

Three Revelstoke athletes will be competing in the Canada Winter Games in… Continue reading

Letter to the editor: Tim Palmer column

Editor-Revelstoke Review, I’m curious how Tim Palmer seems to have some status… Continue reading

Okanagan kids head to Anaheim with coach Scott Niedermayer

Penticton players are attending Scott Niedermayer’s sweater retirement ceremony

‘The whole door was gone’ witness recounts alleged kidnapping at Kelowna apartment

Patricia Sawadsky looked outside to see numerous police vehicles surrounding her apartment

Trump officially declares national emergency to build border wall

President plans to siphon billions from federal military construction and counterdrug efforts

Snow turns to slush, rain as it warms up across B.C.’s south coast

Some areas are already covered by more than half a metre of snow following three separate storms

Father to be charged with first-degree murder in Amber Alert case

11-year-old Riya Rajkumar was found dead in her father’s home in Brampton, Ontario

Fentanyl, cocaine, body armour seized in Okanagan suspected ‘dial a dope’ arrests

Five people suspected of being involved in a dial a dope operation arrested

St. Paul’s Hospital replacement slated to open in Vancouver in 2026

Announced many times, but this time there’s money, Adrian Dix says

Fourteen ‘dream’ homes ordered evacuated as sinkholes open in Sechelt

Sinkholes throughout the subdivision have prompted the District of Sechelt to issue evacuation orders

Strangers chip in to provide support for homeless in Shuswap

Helping one person provides ripple effect many years later

Most Read