This is one of the proposed site layout plans for a parcel of land on Hay Rd. The initial proposal was presented to Revelstoke City Council in July. (File photo)

LETTER: Upper Arrow Heights resident urges council to deny rezoning in area

Mayor and Council,

I am concerned about the application for rezoning and possible OCP amendment to 1794 and 1828 Hay Rd.

As a resident and home owner in upper Arrow Heights I feel this proposed development will negatively alter the character of the neighbourhood. The neighbourhood is made up of large R1 lots, possibly the the largest average lot sizes of any neighborhood in Revelstoke. Homeowners purchased homes here because of the low density of housing and the quiet, low traffic area.

READ MORE: Revelstoke developer asking for community feedback for Hay Rd. proposal

Upper Arrow Heights has already had significant rezoning approved against the wishes of many residents of the area. The Mackenzie Village development will be the single biggest residential development in Revelstoke. The majority of the development is high density. There is no need to add further high density housing to the neighbourhood. The last time I looked single lots were selling at a rapid pace in Revelstoke. Arrow Heights is seeing a significant amount of new houses being constructed. There is no reason for rezoning when R1 lots are in high demand in this neighbourhood.

Council has treated Arrow Heights in general as a source of tax revenue and place for rapid development with little thought given to existing residents for many years. I wonder what the reaction would be if I were to purchase several adjoining lots on 4th street and propose a high density condo development? After all it makes more sense doesn’t it? It’s already an area with a high density of housing, it’s walking distance to all amenities and it’s on the existing city sewer system. Probably wouldn’t be too popular.

Council has really lost its way on this issue. You seem to be more concerned with potential future residents of Revelstoke than existing taxpayers. You are making the same mistakes made by all other small town councils when tourism development begins to boom. You have forgotten what makes Revelstoke so popular. Revelstoke is a small town, with many quiet neighbourhoods. Cramming high density housing developments into any place they can fit will destroy the character and unique draw of our town. I urge council to follow their mandate and do what is in the best interest of the existing taxpayers of Arrow Heights and Revelstoke, deny this rezoning application.

Jeff Bellis,

Revelstoke

 

LETTER: Upper Arrow Heights resident urges council to deny rezoning in area

