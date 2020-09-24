Car crash. (Michael Penn | Juneau Empire)

LETTER: Want more than a promise that Highway 1 will eventually be upgraded

What is the stance of the candidates for the B.C. election?

Dear editor,

It is obvious that the four laning of the Trans-Canada highway won’t be completed for decades – if it ever is. Must we accept the ‘promise’ of four laning some time in the distant future as the only thing our government can do? While we wait for four laning shouldn’t some serious consideration be urgently given to what else can be done to reduce the horrendous accident rate, frequent closures and increasing congestion ?

READ MORE: Two dead after weekend crash on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

READ MORE: UPDATE: Man dies in Highway 1 crash, road reopens

READ MORE: Major Highway 1 upgrades near Golden inches closer to construction

Since it’s time for a provincial election, do the candidates and parties have more to offer than put up with it and wait?

Nicholas Thomas

Revelstoke

BC politicsBC Votes 2020politicsTransportation

Previous story
COLUMN: COVID-19 statistics are the stories of people

