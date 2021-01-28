Liam’s Lowdown: COVID isn’t everything

Every two weeks for this column, I sit at my computer and stare at it. Hoping for inspiration. Most of the time, nothing happens. My stomach rumbles and Facebook beckons. It can be hard to find something to write about.

I don’t always want to talk about COVID and I’m sure our audience doesn’t want to always read about it. Yes, the virus is important but other things are happening. Life is marching forward.

So, here’s five things that are currently happening outside Canada/U.S and isn’t tied to COVID.

1) Tens of thousands of people in Russia are rallying against President Vladimir Putin in one of the largest anti-corruption protests in years.

2) The Australian government is proposing a new law that would mandate tech giant Google to pay for news that appears in search or is shared on their platform.

In response, Google is threatening to pull out of the country.

Allegedly Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told the company, “We don’t respond to threats.”

Google has up to 95 per cent of the search engine market share in Australia.

3) The Central African Republic has declared a state of emergency as rebels have surrounded the capital, trying to overthrow the government.

The rebels dispute the validity of President Faustin Archange Touadéra’s re-election in last month’s poll.

UN forces are also trying to help the nation repel advancing rebel forces.

4) Rescuers said it might be more than two weeks until they can save 10 miners stuck in a gold mine in China after an explosion. Authorities have drilled small holes to supply food and medicine to the trapped workers. At least one miner has already died.

5) A sting operation arrested people trying to “baby-harvest” and traffic children in Ghana. Investigators found operatives trying to sell babies to buyers for up to $5,000 USD.

Suspects include doctors, nurses, mothers, social welfare officers and birth attendants.

See, there’s other news. Yes, in many cases it’s also dreadful, but still important nonetheless.

Well COVID has taken over our life and dominates the news in Canada, it’s important to remember it isn’t everything.

Be informed and seek out other news.

@pointypeak701

liamm.harrap@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Column