Google is threatening to leave Australia over a proposed law. (File)

Google is threatening to leave Australia over a proposed law. (File)

Liam’s Lowdown: COVID isn’t everything

It’s important to remember the disease isn’t everything

Every two weeks for this column, I sit at my computer and stare at it. Hoping for inspiration. Most of the time, nothing happens. My stomach rumbles and Facebook beckons. It can be hard to find something to write about.

I don’t always want to talk about COVID and I’m sure our audience doesn’t want to always read about it. Yes, the virus is important but other things are happening. Life is marching forward.

So, here’s five things that are currently happening outside Canada/U.S and isn’t tied to COVID.

1) Tens of thousands of people in Russia are rallying against President Vladimir Putin in one of the largest anti-corruption protests in years.

2) The Australian government is proposing a new law that would mandate tech giant Google to pay for news that appears in search or is shared on their platform.

In response, Google is threatening to pull out of the country.

Allegedly Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told the company, “We don’t respond to threats.”

Google has up to 95 per cent of the search engine market share in Australia.

3) The Central African Republic has declared a state of emergency as rebels have surrounded the capital, trying to overthrow the government.

The rebels dispute the validity of President Faustin Archange Touadéra’s re-election in last month’s poll.

UN forces are also trying to help the nation repel advancing rebel forces.

4) Rescuers said it might be more than two weeks until they can save 10 miners stuck in a gold mine in China after an explosion. Authorities have drilled small holes to supply food and medicine to the trapped workers. At least one miner has already died.

5) A sting operation arrested people trying to “baby-harvest” and traffic children in Ghana. Investigators found operatives trying to sell babies to buyers for up to $5,000 USD.

Suspects include doctors, nurses, mothers, social welfare officers and birth attendants.

See, there’s other news. Yes, in many cases it’s also dreadful, but still important nonetheless.

Well COVID has taken over our life and dominates the news in Canada, it’s important to remember it isn’t everything.

Be informed and seek out other news.

 

@pointypeak701
liamm.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Column

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Letter: One year later Jordan River area still at risk
Next story
LETTER: New roundabout needs better signage

Just Posted

The new traffic circle in Revelstoke opened Oct. 29. (Submitted/City of Revelstoke)
LETTER: New roundabout needs better signage

The exit to Highway 1 needs to be more clearly marked

Google is threatening to leave Australia over a proposed law. (File)
Liam’s Lowdown: COVID isn’t everything

It’s important to remember the disease isn’t everything

Tawnya Hewitt is the Human Wildlife Conflict and Coexistence specialist for Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks.(Submitted)
Revelstoke library hosting virtual event for International Day of Women and Girls in Science

Information on careers in science and technology will also be available at the library

Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, updates British Columbians about COVID-19 at a press conference earlier this week. (B.C. Government image)
B.C.’s 1st case of COVID-19 confirmed a year ago today

Here’s a look at some of the key dates in the province’s fight against the novel coronavirus

Downtown Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
COVID slows in Revelstoke to 2 new cases

Data is from Jan. 17 to 23

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 485 new COVID-19 cases, fewest deaths in months

‘The actions we take may seem small, but will have a big impact to stop the virus,’ urges Dr. Henry

An array of cabinet ministers speak to resource development approvals at B.C. Natural Resources Forum Jan. 21: Energy and Mines Minister Bruce Ralston, Environment Minister George Heyman, Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon, Indigenous Relations Minister Murray Rankin, Minister of State for Lands and Natural Resource Operations Nathan Cullen and Forests Minister Katrine Conroy. (BCNRF)
B.C.s low-carbon economy plan depends on faster resource permits

13 years to allow a mine won’t work, cabinet ministers reminded

A new recreation and health centre has been proposed for Summerland. (Black Press file photo)
Assessment completed for proposed Summerland recreation and health centre

Proposal comes with price tag of $55.4 million

A man wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as they walk past the emergency department of the Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver Wednesday, November 18, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Weekly COVID-19 cases continue decline in South Okanagan

Cases in Penticton have been on the decline since the New Year

Members of the Okanagan Indian Band can vote on a referendum that will decide whether to designate Duck Lake reserve lands for the purpose of building a business park. Voting is open to band members only until 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (OKIB image)
Okanagan Indian Band referendum on future of Duck Lake land underway

Members can vote until 8 p.m. Thursday to designate reserve lands for a 52-acre business park

The En’owkin Centre, Theytus books and the Regional District of the Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) have announced the publication of four new children’s books entitled Follow the Water. (Theytus.com)
New Sylix children’s books teach kids about the eco-system

‘Follow the Water’ will be used to teach students in Kindergarten to Grade 5

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

COVID-19 cases reported from Jan. 17 to 23. (BCCDC map)
Central Okanagan records lowest weekly COVID-19 case count in months

Between Jan. 17 and 23, the Central Okanagan saw 65 confirmed cases of the virus

(Black Press Media file photo)
DNA advances crack 50-year mystery of missing B.C. man

Remains discovered on Saturna Island in 1972 finally identified

Most Read