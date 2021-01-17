Liam’s Lowdown: What a year 2020

Each year I guess what might happen, last year taught me not to do that

In many ways, 2020 felt similar to bushwhacking over alder-choked mountains on a hot day, while chased ragged by mosquitos. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

It’s 2021. My gosh.

Usually in a new year’s column, I like to comment on what might happen in the coming months.

Last year, I even mentioned some of my goals, such as making croissants from scratch, dancing more and growing a mustache.

Needless to say, I failed.

But that’s alright because if I learned one thing from 2020 is that things don’t always go to plan.

That’s life.

But, what a year it’s been.

In hindsight, at least for me, it was pretty good. I wrote, I baked and I gardened.

I even managed to bring friends onto bushwhacking trips, dragging them up dense alder slopes beside precipitous waterfalls and teetering rubble slopes while under constant attack of blood-sucking mosquitoes to climb some unheard of and distant summit. (Love you Ashley!)

Or across icy snow patches during a howling blizzard. (You’re the best Chris!)

Or a forced march with heavy backpacks over several summits with endless scree. (You killed it Jacky!).

And people managed to bring me onto running trips, dragging me along on 80-kilometre death jogs over high mountain passes and letting me complain and dream of high-calorie dishes, such as cold Spam from a can. (Thank you David!)

I even did multiple trips with my dad, more than the last several summers combined.

At 75-years-old, he’s still climbing mountains, although he’s becoming less fond of skipping lunch and tea time.

Regardless of whatever 2021 brings, I hope at least there’s some mountain time with friends.

Compared to a year ago, it’s crazy to think the mere idea of a potluck would seem like a far off alternative fantasy as having someone over for dinner is temporarily banned. Let alone a crowd.

Health experts have said in-person gatherings, especially in enclosed and poorly ventilated spaces, can allow COVID-19 to rapidly spread.

Interestingly, we have a prime minister whose father once said in 1967, “There’s no place for the state in the bedrooms of the nation.”

Although, Pierre Trudeau, then acting as the justice minister, was introducing a bill (that passed) aimed at decriminalizing homosexual acts performed in private, a public health crisis managed by his son has ironically forced the nation’s bedrooms to become the government’s business.

Funny, eh?

Regardless, undoubtedly 2021 will be interesting.

Let’s hope the vaccine roll-out gets smoother and we can have potlucks before 2022.

I’ve even started planning potential dishes, such as a pomegranate soup with meatballs, saffron ice cream with carrot juice, chicken with walnut and pomegranate molasses, or a good ol’English trifle.

Perhaps I’ll just make all four to celebrate.

Because the day when pot lucks return will be a very,very, very great day.

Lets nip COVID-19 in the butt Revelstoke!

Liam Harrap is a Revelstoke Review reporter.