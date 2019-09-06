The Brentwood Imperial Youth Band marches into Kal Tire Place during the opening show at the sixth annual Okanagan Military Tattoo. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Military Tattoo an Okanagan treasure

LETTER: Penticton resident sends kudos to Vernon crew for amazing event

Kudos to Norm Crerar and his half squadron of volunteers for this year’s Military Tattoo.

The brass bands were impressive, in particular the combined Army and Air Cadet Band from Camp Vernon.

READ MORE: Okanagan Military Tattoo impresses crowds, bands

Although I would have preferred 100 pipers, the 19 pipers were impressive. Did three drum corps steal the show, cowboy hats and all?

The show was at times magical, moving, dramatic and polished. Old vets in front of, and behind, me wiped tears during the “boot” number.

What a wonderful way to pass the last Sunday afternoon in July.

D.B.J. Snyder,

Penticton

