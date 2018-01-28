MLA Report

The Legislative Assembly was back in session from September 18 until November 30, which required continual travel between our capital and our constituency. We’ve been tackling many important issues that are critical to Columbia River-Revelstoke, including Highway Safety, Wildlife Management and Proportional Representation. Victoria has become my second home, but nothing compares to the feeling of returning home to the Columbia Valley. We are truly blessed with beautiful surroundings and great people. For the next few weeks, I’ll be focusing my time and energy within our constituency before February 10, when I return to Victoria for the next Legislature session.

The current government is moving forward with a 2018 vote for Electoral Reform. BC voters will decide if they support Proportional Representation. As it currently stands, the ballot will be presented in a multiple-choice format. We must honour the democratic process and be certain that voters are absolutely clear on the decision they are making. It is for this reason that on November 30, 2017 I put forward an amendment to change the ballot to a “yes” or “no” question. My fellow colleauges supported this motion, but unfortunately, this proposal was defeated by the NDP-Green Alliance. I will continue to fight for rural BC; fairness to all voters in BC is a worthy cause that deserves our energy and attention.

Since becoming your MLA, I have also embraced other opportunities to make a difference. There are four additional roles that I have accepted thus far, which I have found to be very rewarding. As some of you may already know, I, along with my colleague MLA Michelle Stillwell, share the role of The Opposition Critic for the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, & Culture. As well I am the Opposition Critic for Columbia Basin Trust. More recently, I was elected Deputy-Chair to the Special Committee to Appoint a Chief Electoral Officer (CEO). I am very honoured and accept this position with a strong sense of duty. Our Committee will recommend the appointment of the successful individual to the Lieutenant Governor of BC. The Chief Electoral Officer has a very important role in our Province, ensuring transparency in our elections. I have also been selected as a Member of the Select Standing Committee for Aboriginal Affairs. Again, this is a real honour and I look forward to doing this meaningful work.

I’ve continued to meet with your locally elected officials. Equally as important, I’ve been meeting with constituents. Our Constituency Offices in Kimberley and Revelstoke were opened last fall, and I have been travelling to both in order to meet with those of you who have expressed concerns that need to be addressed. I’d like to thank everybody who came to the Official Openings and to those of you who made the time to sit down and meet with me.

I’ve been working together with my two Constituency Assistants, Rachel and Stacey, to ensure that your requests for support with all Provincial matters are heard and addressed.

We’ve also met with Constituents in Golden to ensure that their voices are being heard. You may have noticed some posters and a few newspaper ads, encouraging constituents to book a time to meet with me if they so desire. Thank you for your participation, and thanks to the Golden Seniors’ Centre, and to the Golden Employment Centre for working with my staff to help better serve those of you in Golden.

Invermere will be one of my next stops—I heard from Constituents in the Columbia Valley that they too wanted me to have set dates in my calendar to meet with CV Constituents. My next Invermere meeting has been booked for January 30th. One of my continued goals for 2018 is to make myself accessible to each community in this riding. I encourage you to follow my Facebook page “Doug Clovechok” or to visit my website. These two media’s are where I post my most relevant information and meeting dates, please check them out.

We continue to hear from our Constituents throughout Columbia River – Revelstoke on several topics of interest; listed below are some of the topics that we spent time on this winter.

Entire Region: Wildlife Management, WorkSafe BC, Provincial Nomination Program/Immigration, Francophone School Initiatives, School Bus Route changes, Road Maintenance, Water License Applications, BC Assessments, Timeshare Concerns, Improving Childcare, Provincial Disability Benefits, Road Classification, etc.

 Kimberley: Ambulance Fees, Out-of-province MSP, BC Stats, Property Assessment

 Columbia Valley: Groundwater Application, Property Tax Application issues, Seniors’ Concerns

 Golden: Provincial Nominee Program, Access to Medical Equipment, Worker Shortage

 Revelstoke: Rural Medical challenges, Forestry Road Access, 3 Valley Gap highway conditions