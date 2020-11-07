The RCMP help deliver meals to seniors two times a week. (Fig restaurant photo)

North Okanagan seniors thankful for support

LETTER: Local restaurant keeps elders fed

A huge shout out to thank the owner, staff and volunteers of the Fig restaurant in Vernon. A nomination for citizen of the year to the young owner of the Fig.

The restaurant supplied so many of us seniors with lunch twice a week free of charge. These folks are so generous and thoughtful.

A special thanks to the members of the RCMP who took the time during their busy duties to deliver food to us. Their presence reminded us that we are valued and safe in our city.

Thanks from all of us.

Joni Nixon

Big Chief Retirement Park

Letter to the Editor

(Pixabay photo)
LETTER: Joint replacement wait times in B.C.

Arthritis society’s call for government to make reducing wait times a priority

