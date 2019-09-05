IT Chapter Two is now playing in theatres, so we want to know what fear he would use against you if he were hunting you? (Photo from www.it-movie.net)

Poll: If you were being hunted by IT, what fear would he use against you?

We all float down here!

He’s spent 27 years resting, but now he’s about to wake up and his thirst for blood is sure to bring terror to the folks of Derry.

That’s right, IT Chapter Two is now playing in the theatres, and this horror movie is sure to scare more than just those afraid of clowns. In the film, this child-hunting demon named Pennywise, based on the best-selling Stephen King novel, feeds on fear as well as flesh, using whatever his victim is most afraid of against them.

So we want to know, if you were being hunted by IT, what fear would he use against you? And don’t forget, we all float down here…


