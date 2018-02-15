Tess Critchlow of Kelowna was the only Canadian to make it to the semifinal round in women’s snowboard cross

All-B.C. Canadian Olympic women's snowboard cross team comes home empty-handed

No Canadians reach final in women's snowboard cross

Comox snowboarder Carle Brenneman’s first Olympic Games experience was a short one.

Brenneman just barely missed out on qualifying for the semifinals in women’s snowboard cross, finishing fourth in her quarter-final heat. The top three in each quarter-final moved on to the semis.

Brenneman finished less than half a second (0.40) behind Australian Belle Brockhoff for third.

Brenneman was 18th overall after qualifying.

Canada sent a team of four women to compete in snowboard cross, but by the time the semifinal heats were set, Tess Critchlow of Kelowna was the lone Canuck remaining. She bowed out in the semis, in the same fashion as Brenneman, finishing fourth.

Critchlow and Zoe Bergermann of North Vancouver competed in the same quarter-final heat and while Bergemann crossed the finish line in third place, she missed a gate on the course and was served with a DNF (did not finish).

Meryeta O’Dine, of Prince George, crashed in training and did not compete.

Michela Moioli of Italy won the gold medal, edging out 16-year-old Julia Pereira De Sousa of France. Defending Olympic champion Eva Samkova of the Czech Republic won the bronze.

Critchlow placed ninth overall. Brenneman was 14th and Bergermann placed 23rd.

