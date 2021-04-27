Amazon Prime Video show Pinkbike Academy is back for season 2 at Big White Mountain. (Big White Ski Resort/Contributed)

Amazon Prime Video show Pinkbike Academy is back for season 2 at Big White Mountain. (Big White Ski Resort/Contributed)

Amazon Prime reality show back at Big White for 2nd season

Pinkbike Academy is looking for mountain bike pros that want to compete for big prizes

Amazon Prime Video’s Pinkbike Academy, based on Big White Mountain, is back for a second season.

Last year, Bike Big White made its debut in a reality show competition for aspiring mountain bike professionals that streams on Amazon Prime Video. Pinkbike Academy showcased the Big White Mountain on the world stage and this year, it’s coming back for more action.

“DestinationBC and the Ministry of Tourism is supporting this again,” Michael J. Ballingall told Capital News, noting that all COVID-19 protocols will be followed throughout the duration of the shoot.

“It’s a reality television show that we took a gamble on last year and it went worldwide,” he added. “It turned out to be a great show that’s well recognized.”

Ballingall said Big White Ski Resort applied to have the show back at the mountain again this year. The producers were looking at other resorts in Canada but decided to come back to Big White.

“They just felt that the viewscapes of the Christian Valley and the Monashee Mountain ranges along with the proximity of the lakes make it the perfect location,” he continued. Ballingall said it’s especially exciting because once the borders open up, viewers of the popular Amazon PrimeVideo show from all over the world will flock to Big White Mountain.

The second season will see more racing, riding challenges, two “secret pros” and support from Monster Energy for the grand prize winner. The winner of season 2 will launch their riding career as an official Monster Energy ambassador, with a pro contract from Orbea Bikes and a $25,000 prize purse.

The 10-part series will see would-be pros fighting it out each week at Big White Ski Resort, with only the best riders progressing through each round for a chance to claim a career-changing prize.

Pinkbike will cast five men and five women aged 19-39 from around the world who are able to travel to British Columbia at the end of July, with the exact dates still to be determined.

Contestants selected for the show will have travel and accommodation costs covered by Pinkbike Academy. The show is accepting applications until May 11, apply here.

READ MORE: Teenage Kelowna singer earns high profile comparisons from music industry pros

READ MORE: Kelowna physiotherapist starts podcast to support new moms

@amandalinasnews
amandalina.letterio@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Mountain biking

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon Vipers take big bite out of Warriors
Next story
BCHL pod season will end without playoffs

Just Posted

City of Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
PHOTOS: #TakeOutRevy sees over $6,000 go to Revelstoke restaurants

Participants posted photos of takeout and got vouchers to use to buy more takeout

Staff at the Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce. (Submitted)
Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce gets money to hire more pandemic staff

The agency plans to hire business outreach contractor and pandemic response project support worker

April’s Full Pink Moon over Kelowna on April 26. (Aaron Hemens - Kelowna Capital News)
Morning Start: April’s Full Pink Moon and Moonquakes

Your morning start for Tuesday, April 27, 2021

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Infant from Interior Health died from COVID-19, Coroner probe confirms

Infant died in January but investigation just wrapped up

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responded to a structure fire in the Big Eddy last night. (Malia Knapp photo)
Revelstoke fire department responds to house fire in the Big Eddy

Occupants escaped safely

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

Summerland mayor Toni Boot is urging people to stay at home and respect the provincial travel restrictions. (Summerland Review file photo)
Stay at home, Summerland mayor urges

Toni Boot asks community to abide by provincial travel restrictions

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Aldergrove man dies in Coquihalla crash

Two-semi truck trailers collided on Monday

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Beavers like this one were once captured in Cordova and released in Kodiak, to establish a population there. (Courtesy Photo | Frank Zmuda)
Band of beavers chew through B.C. town’s fibre cable, cutting off internet connection

Beavers used the cable to bolster their dam while TELUS technicians worked around the clock to repair the damage

Carved by Vancouver Islander Luke Marston, the Truth and Reconciliation Bentwood Box is a tribute to all residential school survivors and travelled across the country with the TRC to all its official events. (University of Manitoba)
B.C. First Nations survivors addressing sexual abuse by Building the Family Circle

Vancouver Island-based effort aims to make healing a holistic, community-wide process

Amazon Prime Video show Pinkbike Academy is back for season 2 at Big White Mountain. (Big White Ski Resort/Contributed)
Amazon Prime reality show back at Big White for 2nd season

Pinkbike Academy is looking for mountain bike pros that want to compete for big prizes

Armstrong-Spallumcheen, BX-Swan Lake and Enderby fire departments tackled a wildfire off of Otter Lake Cross Road April 26, 2021, alongside BC Wildfire Services. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
WATCH: North Okanagan wildfire considered held; emergency centre deactivated

Fire off Otter Lake Cross Road burned 20 hectares, BC Wildfire says

A conceptual drawing shows what the sani-station will look like at Kin Racetrack. (City of Vernon)
Sani-dump moving to Vernon’s old Kin Racetrack

Old site closed, Landing location vetoed, Kin a temporary location

Most Read