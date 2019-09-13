Archery pulls in exciting competition at 55+ BC Games

The archery champions will be presented Saturday in Kelowna

It didn’t have the largest athlete turnout, but archery might have had some of the most passionate participants.

The archery competition at the 55+ BC Games in Kelowna this week brought archers from all over B.C. in friendly, yet serious, competition.

The archers loaded their bows in practice a day ahead of the start of the games because when it comes to archery, it’s no-nonsense.

“It’s fun. Every year is competitive,” said Nanaimo’s Bob O’Brien, who was practicing with his recurve bow.

Archers compete in different age groups with various types of bows; compound bows with sights and recurve bows with and without sights were most popular.

From Prince Rupert to Penticton, the archers traveled here with goals of fun and technique improvement — and to win.

“It gets pretty serious,” said one archer.

“We’re here for fun, but we also want to beat the others,” said another competitor.

O’Brien said that he’s been shooting since a young age and that it’s a passion that’s been passed down in his family.

He’s competed in provincial, national and world archery competitions and looks forward to the 55+ Games every year.

The 55+ BC Games wrap up Saturday.

