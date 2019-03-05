Armstrong team wins A Event of 67th Annual Revelstoke bonspiel

Dean Chapple, Steve Hansma, Gerod Jerome and Gene Fowler won the A Event of the 67th annual Revelstoke bonspiel. (Submitted)

The Revelstoke Curling Club hosted their 67th Annual Bonspiel over the weekend.

The winning team in the A Event was from Armstrong B.C. Dean Chapple, Steve Hansma, Gerod Jerome and Gene Fowler have been attending the event for 20 years. This was the first time they won the A Event.

The B Event winners were Brad Case, Skip Peter Sperlich, Scott Duvall and Stu Cleland, from Armstrong, B.C.

The C Event winners were Tony, Loren, Darcy Hoffman and Wilson Cowan, who have also been participating in the bonspiel for 20 years.

There were 15 teams at the event in total.

