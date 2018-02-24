B.C. Games: Athletes talk Team Canada at PyeongChang 2018

What Olympian inspires you as an athlete?
That’s what we asked some of the youth competing at the 2018 B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops this weekend.
From Andi Naudie to Evan McEachran there’s seemingly an Olympian for every athlete to look up to.
Revelstoke leads the series 1-0, with game two at home
The Startup Revelstoke launch party on Thursday night brought together local entrepreneurs and tech experts from across the country
Bernard and Lynch received the news on Wednesday, when the storytelling platform made its announcement
The television series is slated to premier on Mar. 5 at 7 p.m.
The museum has launched a Go fund Me campaign to put in a elevator to access the mezzanine
Transportation BC explains tools they use to set off remote slides
Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.
Athletes hit the slopes for first appearance as an event at the B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops
39 years later, Kamloops is hosting the Winter Games again, with some volunteers returning
This year, Canada sent its most athletes in Winter Games history, here’s a look at record breakers
BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.
Goal behind the measure is to give parents more incentive to share child-rearing responsibilities
Alberta Premier Rachel Notley ended the three-week ban on B.C. wine, calming the trade war
Vancouver-Coastal Zone 5 is in the lead for medals Friday at the Kamloops 2018 B.C. Winter Games
Daniel Sedin had two points as Canucks fall to the Golden Knights Friday night
Vernon’s Andrew Ebbett scores twice as Canada beats Czech Republic 6-4
Two more medals for Canada, including the bronze in men’s hockey
B.C. Winter Games athletes work for gold in the last full day of competition