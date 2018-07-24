B.C. Lions acquire defensive lineman Shawn Lemon from Toronto Argonauts

Lemon is a nine-year CFL veteran

The B.C. Lions have added depth on their defensive line by acquiring Shawn Lemon from the Toronto Argonauts.

A player to be named later goes to Toronto in the deal.

The 29-year-old Lemon, a nine-year CFL veteran, was in his third season with the Argos. He has five tackles, one sack and one forced fumble this year.

Lemon was a CFL East all-star in 2016.

READ MORE: BC Lions defensive back Marcell Young levels streaker in home opener

The native of Charleston, S.C., has now been on the active or practice roster of seven of nine CFL teams. He joins a Lions team that is last in the CFL West with nine sacks this season.

After a bye week, the Lions return to action Aug. 4 in Calgary against the Stampeders.

The Canadian Press

