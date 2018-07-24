B.C. Lions acquire defensive lineman Shawn Lemon from Toronto Argonauts

The B.C. Lions have added depth on their defensive line by acquiring Shawn Lemon from the Toronto Argonauts.

A player to be named later goes to Toronto in the deal.

The 29-year-old Lemon, a nine-year CFL veteran, was in his third season with the Argos. He has five tackles, one sack and one forced fumble this year.

Lemon was a CFL East all-star in 2016.

The native of Charleston, S.C., has now been on the active or practice roster of seven of nine CFL teams. He joins a Lions team that is last in the CFL West with nine sacks this season.

After a bye week, the Lions return to action Aug. 4 in Calgary against the Stampeders.

The Canadian Press

