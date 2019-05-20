B.C. Lions sign former Edmonton Eskimos linebacker Adam Konar

The 25-year-old Vancouver native, who spent four seasons with the Edmonton Eskimos

The B.C. Lions have scooped up Canadian linebacker Adam Konar.

The club announced Monday that it signed the 25-year-old Vancouver native, who spent four seasons with the Edmonton Eskimos before he was released on Saturday.

READ MORE: B.C. Lions are searching for chemistry at annual training camp

Konar registered 21 defensive tackles, five special teams tackles, a sack and an interception in 11 games for the Esks last season.

Edmonton picked the son of former Lions linebacker Kevin Konar 25th overall in the 2015 CFL draft.

Lions general manager Ed Hervey says Konar is the “perfect fit” for B.C.’s defence.

“He is a great addition to our club and I’m especially happy that he will get an opportunity to play in front of his family and friends here in BC.,” said Hervey.

B.C. also added wide receiver Marquis Bundy to the roster on Monday.

The 24-year-old native of Phoenix, Ariz., has spent time with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants, and recently played for the Arizona Hotshots of the Alliance of American Football.

The Lions are holding their training camp in Kamloops, B.C.

The Canadian Press

