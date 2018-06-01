(wikimedia.org)

Blue Jays baseball games in Tagalog language coming to OMNI Television

It’ll be the company’s first-ever baseball broadcast in a third language

First it was hockey game broadcasts in Punjabi, and now baseball in Tagalog.

OMNI Television announced Friday it will air Toronto Blue Jays games with play-by-play in Tagalog, the national language of the Philippines.

“Building on OMNI’s already diverse and wide range of programming, Canada’s baseball team is coming to OMNI Television with Saturday games in Tagalog on OMNI.2, OMNI BC, OMNI Alberta and OMNI Regional,” the Rogers-owned network says in a press release.

“Offered nationally on all digital basic television packages, Blue Jays on OMNI builds on the success of OMNI’s Hockey Night in Canada: Punjabi Edition series to further increase the unique programming offerings to Canada’s ethnic and third-language communities through the addition of even more premium sports programming.”

Blue Jays on OMNI will air home and away games live every Saturday, using Sportsnet’s feed, a press release states. “More details, including on-air commentators and date of the first broadcast, will be announced at a later date.”

It’ll mark the company’s first-ever baseball broadcast in a third language, according to Manuel Fonseca, a director with Rogers Media.

“At OMNI, we recognize the need for diverse programming that connects our viewers to all facets of Canadian culture, and through leveraging the power of our combined assets at Rogers Media, we’re building on an already strong and dynamic schedule that weaves together the best in world-class multilingual content.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
CFL players weigh in on the new footballs introduced for 2018 season

Just Posted

Revelstoke Secondary School to perform The Unbearable Liteness of Being Teen

The shows are June 7 and 8 at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre

Digging in for the Revelstoke food bank

Community Connections Society has received funding to start a garden which will… Continue reading

Columbia River Basin board welcomes new member, celebrates exiting member

Laurie Page is leaving the Columbia Basin Trust board of directors. (Submitted)… Continue reading

Revelstoke School District 2019 budget down from last year

Revelstoke board of education trustees approved the school budget for the 2018/19… Continue reading

Southeast Fire Centre wildfires to date nearly double last years count

Nearly twice as many wildfires have occurred in the region this year… Continue reading

What’s happening

Find out what events are taking place this weekend in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Former hostage Joshua Boyle granted bail with conditions

Boyle is charged with various offences including assault, sexual assault, unlawful confinement

Video: Rare moose triplets caught on camera in Alberta

The video captured Tuesday shows a mother moose and her set of triplets in Didsbury, Alta.

VIDEO: Man recounts truck suddenly covered in ‘brown splatters’ from the sky

A Williams Lake man is wondering if the brown ‘crap’ that fell onto his truck last Saturday came from a plane as well

Entangled killer whale saved off B.C. coast

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans reminds everyone to call their emergency line whenever an animal is in trouble

B.C. judge expands pipeline injunction as protesters use ‘calculated’ defiance

Justice Kenneth Affleck said he’d have some sympathy for people opposed to Trans Mountain application

Lululemon shares surge after forecast increase, earnings beat expectations

The stock rise came after Vancouver-based clothing company reported net income of US$75.2 million

VIDEO: B.C.’s minimum wage rises to $12.65

What do you think: Too much? Too little? We ask B.C. businesses, residents what they think

Blue Jays baseball games in Tagalog language coming to OMNI Television

It’ll be the company’s first-ever baseball broadcast in a third language

Most Read