FILE: Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard returns to Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro during their Women’s Singles Match on the opening day at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Adam Davy

Canadian Eugenie Bouchard qualifies for main draw at Wimbledon

The Canadian upset No. 2 qualifying seed Mariana Duque-Marino of Colombia 6-3.

Eugenie Bouchard has qualified for the main draw at Wimbledon.

The Canadian upset No. 2 qualifying seed Mariana Duque-Marino of Colombia 6-3, 6-2 in the final round of qualifying on Thursday to book a spot in the main draw next week.

A finalist at Wimbledon just four years ago, the 24-year-old from Westmount, Que., was forced into the qualification draw this year because her ranking has slipped to No. 191 in the world.

Bouchard’s win over Duque-Marino, ranked No. 97, was her first triumph over a top-100 player since January.

It will mark the sixth consecutive year Bouchard plays in the main women’s draw at Wimbledon since winning the junior title in 2012.

Meanwhile, Brayden Schnur of Pickering, Ont., fell one win short of reaching the main draw as he lost 7-6 (3), 7-5, 6-1 to American Chris Harrison in the final round of men’s qualifying on Thursday.

Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., and Peter Polansky of Thornhill, Ont., also play in the final round of qualifying on Thursday.

Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Vasek Pospisil of Vancouver received direct entry into the main draw.

Related: Canada’s Bouchard and Andreescu post first-round wins at Wimbledon

Related: Four Canadians close in on earning spots in main draw at Wimbledon

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Brazil and Switzerland advance at World Cup
Next story
Revelstoke mosquitos tie one win one in double header against Vernon

Just Posted

Vernon Freemasons celebrate 125 years

Anniversary celebrations planned for July 28

Revelstoke’s 2017 CARIP report highlights climate action in city

Despite variance from year to year, there has been a steady reduction… Continue reading

Money laundering in B.C. casinos was a ‘collective’ system failure: report

Illegal activity hurt Vancouver real estate, spurred on crime on region’s streets

Revelstoke mosquitos tie one win one in double header against Vernon

The Revelstoke minor U11 Mosquito baseball team hosted a double header against… Continue reading

Growls and Hugs for June 27

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you… Continue reading

Okanagan horse fundraiser a success

The North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association held its first barn dance fundraiser on Saturday.

Canadians dodged paying feds up to $3B in taxes on foreign income: CRA

So far, the federal government has collected up to $14.6 billion less than it would have in 2014

Harper plans visit to White House without telling Canadian government

Visit to the U.S. capital comes amid tensions between Canada, U.S. with prospect of a trade war

Japan advances on yellow cards despite losing at World Cup

The Japanese lost to Poland 1-0 Thursday in their final group match

Joe Jackson turned his children into stars, but at a price

Joe Jackson died Wednesday in Las Vegas at the age of 89

UPDATED: Convicted sex offender back in custody in Vancouver

Police say Marcel Lawson breached a long-term supervision order relating to sex assault conviction

Teen hiker dies near Bunzten Lake in Coquitlam

Rescuers say the hiker fell while climbing in Eagle Ridge

Immigrant mom heads to court to get her son back

Thirty-two parents separated from their children are staying at the Annunciation House as they wait to be reunited with their children.

Queen Elizabeth II ‘under the weather’

Queen Elizabeth II is feeling ‘under the weather,’ cancels appearance

Most Read