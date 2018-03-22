Canadian Ski Racing awards for Serwa, Okanagan Ski Club

Olympic gold medalist Kelsey Serwa is named Ski Cross Female Athlete of Year

An Olympic gold medal win made it an easy choice for Alpine Canada.

Kelowna’s Kelsey Serwa has been named the Canadian Ski Racing Awards’ Ski Cross Female Athlete of the Year.

The 28-year-old Serwa enjoyed the finest moment of her career last month in Pyeongchang, South Korea, winning the women’s ski cross title at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

RELATED: Gold for Kelowna’s Kelsey Serwa

Four years ago, Serwa won a silver medal at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

In addition, the Okanagan Ski Club was named winner of the Club of the Year award. The Okanagan Ski Club includes coaches and athletes from Big White, Sun Peaks, Apex, Silver Star and Revelstoke.

Winners will be honoured at the 2018 Sport Chek National Tech & Ski Cross Championships at Red Mountain in Rossland, B.C. this Saturday.

The awards showcase outstanding accomplishments in the Canadian ski racing community, from extraordinary volunteer dedication, performances on snow and contributions to one of Canada’s favourite pastimes.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Local trampoline athlete qualifies for nationals
Next story
Tied series returns to Revelstoke Friday night

Just Posted

Traffic stop in Malakwa leads to arrests

Three in custody suspected of jewellery theft

Revelstoke Fire Chief Rob Girard to retire

Assistant Chief Roger Echlin to take over duties on June 1

Glimpses of the Past

From a hawk preying on tame pigeons in 1893 to a housing shortage in 1943

Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre reopens with annual members exhibit

“Things You Don’t Know About Me” will open at the Visual Arts Centre on April 6

Cost of propane to lower in Revelstoke

On April 1, Revelstokians will see their annual propane cost decrease by 8 per cent

VIDEO & PHOTOS: Under the Big Top

Revelstoke Skating Club performance inspired by Cirque du Soleil

Ontario father grief stricken over murder of ex-wife and children

‘No words to explain,’ grieving father of slain teens says in statement

Russian Embassy calls Trudeau’s criticism of Putin unproductive

The Russian Embassy is firing back at Trudeau for criticizing President Vladimir Putin

Murder charge upgraded for man accused in Toronto gay village death

Man accused the death of a woman in the Toronto gay village had charge upgraded after new evidence

Former NHL player Theo Fleury visits B.C. First Nations community

Abuse survivor Theo Fleury has been working with communities focusing on healing since 2009 and visited Esketemc First Nation in the Cariboo this week.

City to lobby province after councillor accused of crime refused to resign

Dave Murray was sentenced to nine months for a sexual assault that occurred 26 years ago

Nifty Fifty Bonspiel

Twenty-six teams attended the successful Provincial Nifty Fifty Bonspiel held March 15-18 in Chase.

Column: There’s a book in there somewhere

Without really having given it much thought, I suppose I resigned myself… Continue reading

Column: Getting kids into the kitchen

Your kids may be able to do more in the kitchen than you might think

Most Read