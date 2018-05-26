Vancouver Whitecaps’ Captain, Kendall Waston is expecting to represent his native Costa Rica at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia in June (via @kwaston88/Twitter)

Canadian soccer officials talk up World Cup bid at Champions League final

Current bid calls for 2026 World Cup games to be staged in the U.S., Canada and Mexico

Top Canadian soccer officials were at Saturday’s Champions League final in Kyiv, mixing business with pleasure as they pressed their case for the so-called unified 2026 World Cup bid.

Canada, the U.S. and Mexico are up against Morocco to host soccer’s biggest showcase with a June 13 vote looming.

The Canadian Soccer Association contingent included president Steven Reed, general secretary and Canada bid director Peter Montopoli and former president Victor Montagliani, who doubles as CONCACAF president and FIFA vice-president.

The 211 FIFA member associations, minus the bidding countries and any suspended nations, will decide on the host at a vote at the FIFA Congress next month in Moscow.

The Canadians, along with their U.S. and Mexican counterparts, made a presentation to Baltic nations prior to Saturday’s game. They had previously met with other European soccer officials in Ukraine for the Liverpool-Real Madrid showdown at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium.

Montagliani said there would be more talks at the stadium — before and after but not during the game.

“That’s the good thing about it. Once the game kicks off, everybody watches,” Montagliani said Saturday prior to kickoff. ”Football is football and everybody here is a football person. Once the whistle blows, everybody’s going to be focusing on the pitch. So we’ll get to enjoy the game.

“But in between that, there’s a lot of sort of shaking hands and taking about the bid. We’ll be doing that right up until June 13.”

WORLD CUP: Sun never sets in a St. Petersburg summer

The Canadians have been piling up the frequent-flyer miles in their bid to leave no stone unturned in their sales job.

Reed has been to at least a dozen countries the last two weeks, with the CSA reluctant to make public his full itinerary so as to not tip off Morocco of its strategy.

There was a stop in Istanbul this week with Reed meeting up with Canadian captain Atiba Hutchinson, who plays his club soccer for Besiktas in the Turkish capital.

FIFA reforms have opened up the World Cup voting process, which in the past only involved the 24-person FIFA executive committee. The expanded 2026 tournament will feature 48 countries and 80 games.

The current unified bid blueprint calls for 60 games to be staged in the U.S. with Canada and Mexico splitting the remaining 20.

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Toronto Raptors star to hold basketball camp in B.C.
Next story
B.C.’s Ryan Craig, Vegas Golden Knights chase history

Just Posted

UPDATE: One dead, two in hospital after Highway 1 crash near Bridal Falls

Closure expected to last hours, while drivers are told to take detours

Two new fires now burning in the Shuswap

Fire crews gain control of Perry River blaze between Sicamous and Revelstoke

B.C.’s devastating 2017 wildfire season revisited in new book

British Columbia Burning written by CBC journalist Bethany Lindsay

Crews fight small wildfire between Malakwa and Revelstoke

The blaze is classed as active and is estimated at 4 hectares in size

Flooding complicates summer fun, health authority warns

Avoid fast-flowing water such as creeks and rivers.

Buy a lotto ticket and be a hero to B.C. burn victims

The Hometown Heroes Lottery is offering up seven grand prizes including a home in Lake Country

UPDATE: Grass fire burns near Mission Hill winery

Smoke can be seen around West Kelowna as a fire gets underway near Mission Hill

Vernon SAR manager wins national volunteer award

A Vernon Search and Rescue manager was one of those honoured for her dedication and innovation.

Giant beer tanks arrive in new B.C. home city

Molson Coors tanks finish river journey and move to overland trip in Chilliwack

VIDEO: Pipeline supporters rally across B.C.

Five simultaneous events organized by month-old Suits and Boots lobby group

VIDEO: B.C. woman praises burn fund after boat explosion in 1978

White Rock woman was 16 years old when she was left with second- and third-degree burns

B.C.’s Ryan Craig, Vegas Golden Knights chase history

Local product behind bench for expansion team’s incredible championship run

CP rail workers give strike notice

Employees could walk out as early as Tuesday at 7 p.m. PT

BC RCMP renew call for info on girl who went missing 35 years ago

Plea sparked by National Missing Child Day

Most Read

  • B.C.’s Ryan Craig, Vegas Golden Knights chase history

    Local product behind bench for expansion team’s incredible championship run

  • Canadian soccer officials talk up World Cup bid at Champions League final

    Current bid calls for 2026 World Cup games to be staged in the U.S., Canada and Mexico