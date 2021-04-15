Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller said it would be “very challenging and not very safe” for him and his teammates to play as scheduled on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller said it would be “very challenging and not very safe” for him and his teammates to play as scheduled on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Canucks return to ice postponed after players voice COVID health concerns

Friday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers was called off after the team met virtually with the NHLPA

The Vancouver Canucks return from their COVID-19 outbreak has been halted – Friday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers has been postponed.

The Canucks had a Zoom meeting with the NHLPA on Wednesday evening to discuss their return after forward J.T. Miller spoke out earlier in the day.

The Canucks were set to hit the ice Thursday for their first team practice since a COVID-19 outbreak swept through the group.

Miller said it would be “very challenging and not very safe” for him and his teammates to play as scheduled on Friday because the team has not had enough time to recover and get back in shape.

The forward did not test positive for COVID-19 during the outbreak but said he still isn’t in game shape and can’t imagine what it would be like for his teammates who were sick to try to get back to a high level of play so quickly.

“It’s kind of frustrating if I’m being 100 per cent honest with you,” Miller said.

“We try to talk about the No. 1 priority is the players’ health and the families’ safety, and it’s almost impossible to achieve that with what they’ve asked us to do here on our return.”

At least 21 players and four members of the Canucks coaching staff have tested positive for the virus since March 30.

Vancouver has not played since March 24 and eight of its games have been postponed due to the outbreak.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid said it’ll be difficult for the Canucks to come back whether they get one practice in before playing or three. It’s important to make sure the players’ health and safety is looked after, he said.

“Obviously a very dangerous situation and we’re hopeful that they can come out of it and everyone can be healthy and fit to play at some point. Whether that’s (Friday), that’s out of our control,” McDavid said. “So I think at this point, we prepare as if we’re going. And if we don’t get on the plane, than we prepare for a big game in Winnipeg on Saturday.”

Seven Canucks remained on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list Wednesday, including defencemen Jalen Chatfield, Alex Edler and Nate Schmidt and forwards Jayce Hawryluk, Nils Hoglander, Zack MacEwen and Jake Virtanen.

A player on the protocol list has not necessarily tested positive. Players who are in self-isolation after travelling or who’ve been in close contact with someone who tested positive, for example, are also on the list.

The list does not include team staff or players not on the active roster, including those on the taxi squad.

Medical experts are still learning about the long-term impacts of the virus, especially when it comes to high-performance athletes, said Dr. Andrew Morris, an infectious disease expert at the University of Toronto.

“It is a lung disease and we know that one of the more common things that people experience, apart from just general fatigue is people do have — for several months, perhaps longer, it varies — ongoing respiratory complaints like shortness of breath as well as just exercise intolerance,” he said.

Other athletes who have tested positive for COVID-19 have talked about how difficult it was to get back into top shape, including Fred VanVleet of the Toronto Raptors.

The guard said he suffered from a sore back, sore eyes, body aches and a headache after contracting the virus earlier this year.

It’s not surprising that athletes would have a hard time coming back from COVID-19, Morris said.

“Many people, many patients, regardless of whether they’re professional athletes or not, will do totally fine. The majority of people do totally fine,” he said. “But there are people who win lotteries. And if you win the lottery and you’re unlucky enough to be hit hard by it, you could have lingering effects that last for months, for sure.”

Canucksvancouver canucks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rings on the Horizon: Tokyo Summer Olympics hit 100 days out marker

Just Posted

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District accepts children’s car and booster seats at its landfills and transfer stations for for recycling. (CSRD image)
Recycle your car seats at the Revelstoke landfill

Since the program started in March only two car seats have been recycled

(Photo: pixabay.com)
Morning Start: Chinese police have geese squads

Your morning start for Thursday, April 15, 2021

(Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke COVID-19 cases slightly lower

Data from April 4 to 10

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
105 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

Just over 8,000 new vaccine doses administered in the region for a total of 158,000 to date

The small fire was in the Big Eddy. (Contributed)
Revelstoke grass fire extinguished

The blaze is the first of the season in our area

A driver acts out when he can’t pass on Highway 97 going to Penticton April 14, 2021, (Steve Tuck)
WATCH: South Okanagan road rage caught on camera

Vehicle seen driving aggressively behind traffic, straddling both lanes

After knocking out a hedge fire at a 17th Street SE residence near the corner of Okanagan Avenue, Salmon Arm firefighters douse the bushes behind the home and the surrounding area on Thursday, April 15, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Burning hedge between Salmon Arm homes gives cause to FireSmart properties

Firefighters make quick work of blaze, siding damaged on one residence

A driver crashed into the Monster Vineyard on Lower Bench Road on April 15. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Vehicle drives into Penticton vineyard

The driver of the truck was taken away in ambulance

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller said it would be “very challenging and not very safe” for him and his teammates to play as scheduled on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks return to ice postponed after players voice COVID health concerns

Friday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers was called off after the team met virtually with the NHLPA

(Reddit: u/KittyLitterBiscuit)
Cause of Glenmore construction fire undetermined following investigation

No evidence available to determine whether or not the cause of the fire was suspicious or accidental

Only eight Local Health Areas, including Princeton, were COVID free last week. BCCDC image
Princeton one of just a few Covid free communities in B.C.

Mayor views new statistical report with cautious optimism

Chase the Wonder Dog is the newest addition to the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue team.
‘Chase the Wonder Dog’ saves missing Kelowna senior who wandered from hospital

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue’s newest addition ‘proved his worth’ during a Thursday morning search

B.C. Attorney General David Eby, Minister Responsible for Housing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. announces $2B for affordable, middle-income family home projects

New HousingHub financing funds will encourage developers, groups – with low-interest loans – to build affordable homes

Most Read