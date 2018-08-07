Canucks Young Stars single game tickets available

The 2018 Young Stars Classic takes place Sept. 7 to Sept. 9 in Penticton

Brock Boeser of the Vancouver Canucks leads the rush out of his end in the game against the Winnipeg Jets during the 2017 Canucks Young Stars Classic at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Western News file photo

Single game tickets for the 2018 Vancouver Canucks Young Stars Classic go on sale Friday, Aug. 10 at 10 a.m.

The 2018 Young Stars Classic takes place Sept. 7 to Sept. 9 at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton.

The tournament features prospects from the Winnipeg Jets and Vancouver Canucks, as well as the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds and University of Alberta Golden Bears.

Canucks and Jets prospects expected to participate in the tournament include:

· Vancouver Canucks – Elias Pettersson, Jonathan Dahlen, Olli Juolevi, Adam Gaudette, Kole Lind, Michael DiPietro

· Winnipeg Jets – Kristian Vesalainen, Logan Stanley, Michael Spacek, Jansen Harkins, Luke Green, Mikhail Berdin

Full tournament rosters and information will be posted on canucks.com/youngstars and SOEC.ca as they become available. Please note rosters are subject to change.

Single game tickets for the Canucks and Jets games are $15 (plus applicable service fees) with single game tickets for the Thunderbirds and Golden Bears priced at $12 (plus applicable service fees). Single game tickets will be available for purchase online at ValleyFirstTix.com, by phone at 1-877-763-2849 or in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC.

This year’s off-ice festivities include a Minor Hockey Day featuring a Party on the Plaza with games, food, music, entertainment and skills development camps for B.C. minor hockey players.

Young Stars Classic Schedule (Subject to change)

Game 1 UBC vs. University of Alberta Sept. 7 at 4 p.m.

Game 2 Vancouver vs. Winnipeg Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Game 3 UBC vs. University of Alberta Sept. 8 at 6 p.m.

Game 4 Vancouver vs. Winnipeg Sept. 9 at 2 p.m.

