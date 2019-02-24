Big White received 14 cm of snow over the past 24 hours. (File Photo)

Clear visibility and fresh powder on Okanagan mountains

Big White has the most fresh snow with 14 cm falling over the past 24 hours

A fresh dusting of powder coupled with good visibility on the Okanagan’s mountains promises a great day on the slopes.

Big White received 14 cm of new snow in the past 24 hours which added to their 247 cm alpine base. An overcast day on the mountain is expected but visibility will not be limited.

Read more: Big White looks to top 2018

Read more: SilverStar Emergency Services Day raises funds for hospital

SilverStar received a fresh centimetre of snow overnight for a total of 10cm over the past 24 hours. Temperatures on the mountain are expected to range from -13 to -7 with a mix of sun and cloud this morning turning into uninterrupted sunshine by the afternoon.

Apex mountain near Penticton is expecting calm winds and unlimited visibility; they have had no new snow in the past 24 hours but their alpine base sits at 145 cm.

An overcast morning is expected at Revelstoke Mountain Resort where four centimetres of snow fell in the last 24 hours.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Lehner posts 4th shutout as Isles blank Canucks 4-0

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Skiers flock to Revelstoke Mountain Resort to race

As part of a two-day event for youths

International fashion magazine Vogue calls Revelstoke the hottest destination for skiers

Numerous local businesses are named as must-visits

Roads, weather and ski conditions for Revelstoke today

Periods of snow to end this morning

UPDATE: Skier from Denmark dies at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

No foul play is suspected

Applications for 2019 Revelstoke Community Foundation about to close

This year there is more than $65,000 to distribute

Athletes hit the slopes for the final day of SOBC

The awards ceremony for all alpine skiing events took place this afternoon at the SilverStar Village Podium.

B.C. VIEWS: NDP moving to massive expansion of nanny state

$10-a-day daycare, tax subsidy for parents at heart of poverty plan

Court rejects B.C.’s request to declare Alberta oil export law unconstitutional

The act B.C. is fighting against is not in effect yet, the judge said

Liberal turmoil a ‘gift’ to NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in B.C. byelection: expert

SNC-Lavalin allegations, a poor choice in candidates have all beset the Liberals

Canada a leader, but more must be done for women in conflict zones: UN official

Every day more than 500 women and girls die from pregnancy and childbirth complications in crisis-affected countries

Clear visibility and fresh powder on Okanagan mountains

Big White has the most fresh snow with 14 cm falling over the past 24 hours

Pope vows to end abuse coverups but victims disappointed

The Vatican is holding the first-ever global Catholic summit of its kind

Lehner posts 4th shutout as Isles blank Canucks 4-0

Vancouver drops third game in a row

Pink Shirt Day a reminder to ‘T.H.I.N.K.’ before posting on social media

‘Be Kind’ message on shirts sold for anti-bullying activities of Wednesday, Feb. 27

Most Read