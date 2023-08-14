(Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

First round scores from the PGA of BC Championship in Revelstoke

Mark Kitts of the Shadow Ridge Golf Club leads after the first round

In spite of the heat, golfers in the PGA of BC Championship at the Revelstoke Golf Club kept their cool today, posting some impressive scores after the first round of play.

Mark Kitts of the Shadow Ridge Golf Club holds a one-stoke lead over the field at the champiosnhip. Kitts, golfing out of Kelowna, shot a 6-under through the first round of play.

READ MORE: PGA of BC Championship underway at the Revelstoke Golf Club

Last years champion Nate Ollis finished one-under-par after the first round, good for 12th place in the field heading into day two.

Revelstoke Golf Club General Manager Dean Jackson finished five-strokes over par after the first day of action, and the club head professional Charles Beneteau finished 14-over-par after 14 holes.

The championship continues tomorrow (Aug. 15) morning.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Cricket Club earn first ever victory in match against Salmon Arm

