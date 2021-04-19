Former Kelowna Rockets captain plays first NHL game

Nolan Foote played his first game with the New Jersey Devils on Sunday

Nolan Foote becomes the 62nd Rocket to suit up in an NHL regular-season game on Sunday afternoon (Photo: Kelowna Rockets)

Former Kelowna Rockets captain Nolan Foote became the 62nd Rocket to suit up in an NHL regular-season game on Sunday afternoon.

Foote hit the ice with the Devils following his first call-up from the American Hockey League yesterday. The 20-year-old has 16 points (6G, 10A) in 20 games with the Binghamton Devils this season.

In addition to playing in his first NHL game, Foote picked up his first point, notching an assist on Nico Hischier’s goal.

Foote’s NHL rights were acquired by the New Jersey Devils last year from the Tampa Bay Lightning. New jersey received Foote and Vancouver’s first-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft (previously acquired by Tampa Bay) from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for Blake Coleman.

Former Rockets Damon Severson and Nick Merkley also currently play for the Devils.

Kelowna Rockets