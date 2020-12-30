(Clockwise from top left) Lily Nay and Ida Jenns; Lindsey Ellett; Jacob Mattson; North Island Bantam Eagles; Sebastian Gylander. (Black Press Media, submitted)

(Clockwise from top left) Lily Nay and Ida Jenns; Lindsey Ellett; Jacob Mattson; North Island Bantam Eagles; Sebastian Gylander. (Black Press Media, submitted)

From marathons to lengthy swims, B.C. athletes persevered through 2020

These athletes battled through hardships to achieve their goals

In a year where much of the biggest news in sports was that there weren’t any, star athletes and regular people alike found a way to thrive. Here are the top five inspirational sports stories of 2020.

South Surrey teacher runs DIY marathon after Vancouver event cancelled due to COVID-19

Lindsey Ellett was planning on running the Vancouver BMO Marathon this May. The school teacher had put in months of hard work and she was excited – right up until it was cancelled as the pandemic began in earnest this March. But Ellet refused to let all those miles go to waste. READ MORE

Maple Ridge man runs mega-marathon for Movember

And we have another runner. Jacob Mattson only started running when the pandemic hit but he made up for lost time by running up to 80 kilometres a week. Mattson also raised $2,805 for prostate cancer research, so every single mile was certainly worth it. READ MORE

Golden Special Olympian returns home a national champion

Remember pre-pandemic 2020? Well, during those blissful months, a Golden athlete came home a champion. Sebastian Gylander. He brought home four medals – two of them gold – so one could say he brought the thunder to the Special Olympics national championships in Thunder Bay. READ MORE

Lily and the lake: How a young B.C. girl with Down syndrome swam to her dream

Many of us spent 2020 sitting on our couches, working our way through Netflix’s library at an alarming rate. But some of us, like 10-year-old Lily Nay, accomplished something amazing. READ MORE

North Island Bantam Eagles battle back and throttle Sooke Thunderbirds en route to BC Championships

It was the story of a the little team that could. According to their coach, “the boys were super jacked to play in front of a full barn” and play they did. READ MORE

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Best of 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada hammers Switzerland 10-0 to stay unbeaten at world junior hockey tourney
Next story
From Russian ballet to climbing height of Everest, Revelstoke’s 2020 sporty stories

Just Posted

There have been 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Revelstoke in the last seven days. (Shutterstock)
BC CDC reports 22 COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke in last seven days

The week prior there were seven

Highway 1 is closed east of Revelstoke. (DriveBC)
Highway closed east of Revelstoke

Next update from DriveBC at 7:15 p.m.

A bakery employee wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 helps a customer at a take-out window in Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
57 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Twenty-eight people have died in the region since the pandemic began

Tim Palmer submits his nomination documents at the drop box in front of city hall on Dec. 29. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Tim Palmer running for vacant council seat

Revelstoke’s byelection is coming up Feb. 13, 2021

Rumpus Beer Co. is closed due to a COVID-19 exposure. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Rumpus closed due to COVID-19 exposure

Owner said he initially didn’t qualify for a COVID test

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Dec. 10, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. cuts off New Year’s Eve liquor sales at 8 p.m.

Late-night parties lead to risky behaviour, Dr. Henry says

Other commenters on social media pointed out that there were a large number of mountain goats seen on or near the road where the accident happened.(Facebook)
Occupants wet and cold but alive after vehicle ends up in Skaha Lake

The incident occurred on Eastside Road near Heritage Hills

A couple of Christmas turkeys air their Festivus grievances in a Vernon driveway Dec. 25, 2020. (Jay Keis video still)
VIDEO: Turkeys fight it out in Okanagan driveway

Christmas Day battle sees wildlife fluff up feathers

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue assisted in the recovery of a man found dead at the Telemark Nordic Club, Dec. 27. (COSAR - Facebook)
Okanagan man found dead on West Kelowna snowshoeing trail

64-year-old Peachland man found deceased on trail at Telemark Nordic Club

Interior Health has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Vernon’s Heritage Square long-term care facility on 27th Street. (kaigo.ca photo)
Vernon senior’s care home COVID-19 outbreak increases

Heritage Square now reporting 19 cases, up from 10

Pickleball has taken to the ice in Vernon, as demonstrated in a video shared by Michael J. Botterill Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (Michael J. Botterill/Facebook)
VIDEO: Pickleball hits the ice in the Okanagan

Could this be the next big winter sport?

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Clockwise from top left) Lily Nay and Ida Jenns; Lindsey Ellett; Jacob Mattson; North Island Bantam Eagles; Sebastian Gylander. (Black Press Media, submitted)
From marathons to lengthy swims, B.C. athletes persevered through 2020

These athletes battled through hardships to achieve their goals

B.C.’s Fraser Valley is a major source of Canada’s blueberry exports. (Maple Ridge News)
U.S. blueberry trade action could affect 800 B.C. growers

Province joins federal response to investigation

Most Read