Get an annual winter permit says Parks Canada to Rogers Pass users

Daily permits may not be available but system will be enforced

Fred Lynn On MacD W Shoulder this October, near Rogers Pass. (Photo by Olivier Denis-Larocque)

Parks Canada is asking that if you plan to ski or snowboard in Rogers Pass this winter that you get a free annual permit, which is now available online.

Visitor services in Rogers Pass will be limited this winter and daily permits may not be available.

“Compliance with the winter permit system is essential for recreational access to continue to be allowed,” said Parks Canada in a news release.

Though visitor services will be limited, staff doing enforcement and prevention activities will be increased to ensure visitor compliance at trail heads and parking lots.

Parks Canada is reminding people to plan ahead and stay safe.

“The avalanche control program in Glacier National Park protects the public from avalanches along the Trans-Canada Highway, it is not for the safety of backcountry skiers and boarders,” reads a news release.

Overnight parking in Rogers Pass will not be allowed this year at the Rogers Pass Discovery Centre as well as other parking lots in the park.

Previously 10 overnight parking spots were available for self-contained units.

Parks Canada said this decision is due to additional safety considerations as snow removal and winter maintenance occur overnight in these areas.

The exhibits and washrooms at the Rogers Pass Discovery Centre will also be closed until further notice, however a new 24 hour washroom facility will be available.

Access to the discovery centre will be limited to 1-2 visitors at a time, physical distancing measures, one way directional entry and exit routes and plexi-glass barriers will be in effect this winter.

Visitors are strongly encouraged to wear non-medical face masks.

Based on visitor behaviour over the summer of 2020, winter backcountry use in Glacier National Park is expected to remain high or increase in 2020-21.

For more information see pc.gc.ca/en/pn-np/bc/glacier/visit/hiver-winter/ski

