Going by electric car: Revelstoke adventurer does 100 summits without fossil fuels

Greg Hill has big accomplishments under his belt.

In 2006, he set a world record of 50,000 ft in 24 hours. In 2010 he climbed and skied 2 million vertical ft in a year. In 2014, he did 330,000 ft in a month.

However, his most recent endeavour wasn’t about setting a record or doing something that has never been done in mountaineering, it was adventuring sustainably, being a better person and living a better life, he said.

In the past, Hill used every machine necessary to get to the trailhead, from his diesel truck to ski-doos and helicopters.

However, after breaking a leg in an avalanche in 2014, Hill started questioning the mark he was leaving on the world.

“I kept thinking, yes it was worth it but what else can I do, how can I have more impact on people than just inspiring them to dig deep and having amazing times in the mountains?”

He started looking for something he could do for his kids.

Greg Hill is a professional adventurer who lives with his family in Revelstoke. (Anthony Bonello/submitted)

In May 2017, Hill and some friends rented an electric car and drove it through the USA to climb summits like Mt. Hood, Mt. Shasta and Mt. Ranier.

They got so attached to the electric car they drove it to the ocean, just to show it the ocean.

Thus, a new project was born: Hill challenged himself to do 100 summits without the use of fossil fuels.

“If I was just to have done ten summits, it’s like oh, maybe he just got lucky, but it you do 100 ventures it’s proof that it works,” Hill said.

And he is sharing that proof with the world.

Electric Greg, the film documenting Hill’s latest challenge, premiered at the Banff Mountain Film Festival earlier this month, and has been accepted on the world tour.

“We just want to show it and get people to see it and think,” Hill said.

He is hoping to inspire people to take that first big step and be more conscious of their actions, if he can do 100 summits with an electric car, so can others.

Greg Hill putting his electric car on charging before ski touring at Rogers Pass. (Mattias Fredriksson/submitted)

“It’s a vehicle for an idea,” he said. “We all need to change the way we do things.”

Hill has had the car for 2.5 years, has only gotten it stuck in the snow once and has yet to be stranded because of a dead battery–though he has cut it so close the lights and other functions started shutting down.

“Because I have been adventuring for years, I understand how to properly plan things,” he said.

Though it takes longer to get where he is going in an electric car, Hill said he has learned to embrace the cheesy saying of “enjoy the journey”.

It might take him 8.5 hours to drive to Vancouver instead of six, but he has discovered second-hand book stores and amazing restaurants along the way, as well as taking the charging opportunity to go for a run.

“All of a sudden you’re like ‘I can do this something’ instead of point a to point b,” he said.

Hill’s film will be showing in Revelstoke on Nov. 30 at the Protect Our Winters Revelstoke Kick-Off event at the performing arts centre. Tickets are available on eventbrite.

