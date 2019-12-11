C.J. Zimmerman of the Wranglers attempts a shot on net against Revelstoke, except Noah Desouza makes the save during the 4-1 loss to Revelstoke on Nov. 18, 2018. (Brendan Kyle Jure photo)

Grizzlies’ goalie name KIJHL star of the week

Noah Desouza had an amazing game on Dec. 6

Noah Desouza was named one of the KIJHL’s three stars this week.

Kimberley Dynamiters forward Cam Russell and Columbia Valley Rockies defenceman Tristan Lambert were also stars of the week.

Desouza, of Erie, Colo., improved his record to 10-2-0 with a 3-0 victory over the Kelowna Chiefs on Dec. 6 and 7-1 against the Summerland Steam, earning the first star.

Desouza turned aside 51 of 52 shots for a 0.980 save percentage and a 0.50 goals against average. For the season, Desouza has a 1.50 goals against average and 0.938 save percentage.

At the moment the Grizzlies are tied with Kelowna for second in the league with 41 points, after the Kimberley Dynamiters who have 47 points.

Desouza has played 12 games this season and has ten wins and two loses under his belt.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Grizzlies’ new coach lives and breathes hockey

Russell, of Calgary, Alta., the captain of the Dynamiters collected six points in three games earning the second star.

Russell opened the scoring in their 4-2 win over the 100 Mile House Wranglers, and in a 7-3 victory over the Sicamous Eagles, collected an assist on Daniel Anton’s eventual game-winning goal. He finished with a goal and two assists. Against the Chase Heat on Dec. 7, Russell had a goal and two points and earned the game star in a 4-3 loss.

“I feel I played pretty well and the team was playing as a whole throughout the weekend which makes it so much easier, could be anyone getting those points when we are playing like that,” says Russell.

Russell is fourth on the Dynamiters in scoring with 11 goals and 30 points in 27 games.

Lambert, a rookie from Lethbridge, Alta., earned the game star in their 4-3 overtime win against the Castlegar Rebels on Dec. 7. Lambert finished with two goals and four points, including setting up the winning goal for Brennan Nelson. Lambert gave the Rockies a strong start by scoring the first two goals.

Lambert is second in the Rockies in scoring with seven goals and 18 points in 21 games, which leads the team for defenceman. He’s ninth in the KIJHL for scoring among blueliners.

 

