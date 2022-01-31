Grizzlies notch commanding win over rival Eagles

Andy Siegel

Special to the Review

There was only one Revelstoke Grizzlies game this weekend at the Forum (Jan. 28) so the boys came out on fire to make up for losing a rare home match-up on Tuesday.

The first goal for the Grizzlies was a great shot just below the goalie’s blocker by Carter Bettenson assisted by Brandon Gallo and Vin Jackson.

After that play, it was an uneventful but very exciting first period with both teams skating extremely fast.

Sicamous looked like a much-improved team from their visit to the Forum earlier this season. The Eagles now appeared on the level of Kamloops Blazers and Kelowna Rockets with their skill and speed.

It’s been a few home games since local fan favourite Brandon Gallo scored, so the crowd was excited to celebrate when he launched a beautiful shot into the upper left corner in the second period for a 2-0 Revelstoke lead.

Brandon Weare was holding down the fort as usual on his way to a shutout after 2 periods.

The night’s 50-50 was in support of the Revelstoke Snowboard Club, good to see the team supporting an awesome local organization.

Without the Eagles noticing him the speedy Colin Kozijn grabbed the puck in the left corner and made an incredible backhanded wrap-around shot to stuff the puck into the goal.

This sent the British fan section in the beer garden into a frenzy, chanting one of many “When The Saints Come Marching In” songs of the evening.

This crew has been spectacular all season entertaining fans and Grizzlies players with their never-ending support of the home team.

On a delayed penalty call, Cole Berg made a great effort to get to the goal on the left side with seven minutes left in the game but was taken out by an Eagles player with no penalty called by the refs.

Berg almost scored on the powerplay but could not get the puck over the goalie’s pads.

Shortly after, Brady Augot made a perfect low slap shot from the left key fed by Berg which found its way into the right side of the net.

After Tuesday’s tough loss it was back to normal for Revelstoke doubling their opponents on the shot clock 51-26 and leading 4-0.

With two minutes left, Luke Aston made a crunching hit into the boards in front of the British section slamming himself and part of the Eagles player extremely hard. It was a relief not to see either player get injured.

Brandon Weare played outstanding all night and was on his way to a shutout but with 9.7 seconds left Jace Ticknor for the Eagles somehow was able to slam the puck in the goal on the left side.

After scoring, he chirped Weare for breaking the shutout which Weare was not happy about, following Ticknor out to the blueline giving it to him and reminding him with his fingers the score was 4-1.

The final shots were 52-28 in favour of the home team.

