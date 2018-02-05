Liam McGarva recorded the fourth shutout of his rookie KIJHL season during Friday night’s game against the North Okanagan Knights. McGarva is currently the third-best goalie in the league. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Grizzlies win two at home to stay atop conference leaderboard

McGarva sits in third within KIJHL's top goalies

Revelstoke Grizzlies’ Liam McGarva is heating up late in the regular season.

The rookie goalie is sitting in third with the league’s goalie leaders.

McGarva, 17, has won 10 of 17 games played and has a goals against average of 1.95.

He was in net most recently on Friday, when he recorded a shutout against the North Okanagan Knights.

The Grizzlies are on the upswing with six games left in the regular season. They’ll get to play five of those at home with three games coming up this week.

On Tuesday, the Grizzlies host the Sicamous Eagles. Then the Chase Heat will be back in the Forum Friday night and the Princeton Posse will be in town Saturday night.

The Grizzlies remain at the top of the Okanagan/Shuswap Conference with 65 points. After the weekend’s two wins, the team is 30-6-2-3.

They sit in third in the KIJHL, behind the Kimberley Dynamiters (68 points) and the Nelson Leafs (67 points). The Grizzlies have played one less game than Nelson and two less games than Kimberley.

Friday night’s game started about an hour late after the North Okanagan Knights were delayed in arriving at the arena due to poor driving conditions on the highway.

The Grizzlies beat the Knights 6-0. Goals were scored by Evan Simpson, Sho Takai, Cole Golden, Jordan Rea, Cody Flann and Clark Nelson.

Saturday night, the Grizzlies beat the Chase Heat 3-2. Goals were scored by Clark Nelson, Jordan Rea and David Lenzin.

