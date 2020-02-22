HIGHLIGHTS: Day one and two at the 2020 BC Winter Games

Day one and two of the 2020 BC Winter Games in Fort St. John hosted on Feb. 20 to 23, 2020. (BC Games Society photos) Day one and two of the 2020 BC Winter Games in Fort St. John hosted on Feb. 20 to 23, 2020. (BC Games Society photos) Day one and two of the 2020 BC Winter Games in Fort St. John hosted on Feb. 20 to 23, 2020. (BC Games Society photos) Day one and two of the 2020 BC Winter Games in Fort St. John hosted on Feb. 20 to 23, 2020. (BC Games Society photos) Day one and two of the 2020 BC Winter Games in Fort St. John hosted on Feb. 20 to 23, 2020. (BC Games Society photos) Day one and two of the 2020 BC Winter Games in Fort St. John hosted on Feb. 20 to 23, 2020. (BC Games Society photos) Day one and two of the 2020 BC Winter Games in Fort St. John hosted on Feb. 20 to 23, 2020. (BC Games Society photos) Day one and two of the 2020 BC Winter Games in Fort St. John hosted on Feb. 20 to 23, 2020. (BC Games Society photos) Day one and two of the 2020 BC Winter Games in Fort St. John hosted on Feb. 20 to 23, 2020. (BC Games Society photos)

It’s been a busy few days for more than 1,000 of the province’s most talented athletes who are currently competing at the 2020 BC Winter Games in Fort St. John.

Windy weather and sub-freezing temperatures haven’t hindred athletes from all corners of the province in giving it their all at the games, which include 15 different sports.

This year’s competition coincides with a special anniversary in the province: the 10-year anniversary of the 2010 Olympics hosted in Vancouver.

On Friday and Saturday, young athletes competed in curling, karate, gymnastics, sledge hockey and more.

Here’s a look at some of the highlights from Day 1 and 2:

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Games