Ahead of their final game of the regular season, the Revelstoke Grizzlies recognized a former player’s contributions to the sport. Revelstokian Aaron Volpatti, a retired NHL player, first skated in the sport in Revelstoke. He played with Revelstoke Minor Hockey and got his Junior B start with the Grizzlies. Volpatti then moved on to play in the Junior League in Vernon and played with the Vancouver Canucks and the Washington Capitals. On Feb. 17, the Revelstoek Grizzlies retired Volpatti’s #19 and he dropped the puck on the ice ahead of the game. On the left is Revelstoke Grizzlies captain Tommy Bodtker and on the right is Summerland Steam captain Sam Jones. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Hockey Day in Revelstoke events celebrate Aaron Volpatti

Former NHLer’s Revelstoke Grizzlies #19 jersey was retired in pre-game ceremony on Feb. 17

The spirit of hockey is alive and well in Revelstoke.

On Feb. 17, Revelstoke Minor Hockey and Hockey Hall of Fame hosted a day of events for Hockey Day in Revelstoke.

Among them were Revelstoke Minor Hockey Games, Chuck a Puck contest, a public skate and shinny hockey, the annual charity game between the fire department and RCMP detachment, Aaron Volpatti’s jersey retirement and the final Revelstoke Grizzlies regular season game.

“I am honoured and humbled,” Volpatti told the Review before the ceremony. “It’s completely unnecessary, but very cool.”

RELATED: Aaron Volpatti to be honoured at Hockey Day in Revelstoke

Check below for a few photos from the events:

 

A family of Toronto Maple Leafs fans takes in the Hockey Day in Revelstoke events on Feb. 17 at the Forum. (Imogen Whale)

Kids check out the pucks used for the puck toss. The three people who chucked their pucks the closest to centre ice won prizes. (Imogen Whale)

Revelstoke Minor Hockey Novice Team players were guest coached by Grizzly coach and players and Aaron Volpatti. From left: Ryan Parent, Matt Cadden, Joel Scrimbit, Ullar Wiatzka and Tommy Bodkter. (Imogen Whale)

Revelstoke Minor Hockey Novice Team players were guest coached by Grizzly coach and players and Aaron Volpatti. From left: Clark Nelson, Jordan Rea, Aaron Volpatti and Giovanni Sambrielaz. (Imogen Whale)

Aaron Volpatti’s Revelstoke Minor Hockey jersey was retired on Feb. 17. (Imogen Whale)

Aaron Volpatti takes a photo with young fan, Rowan Marcinyshyn. (Imogen Whale)

Previous story
B.C. runner takes silver at Pan American cross-country championships

Just Posted

Hockey Day in Revelstoke events celebrate Aaron Volpatti

Former NHLer’s Revelstoke Grizzlies #19 jersey was retired in pre-game ceremony on Feb. 17

CP Rail train derailed near Field, B.C.

There was no threat to public safety and no injuries: CP Rail

‘Parking doesn’t come cheap’: Revelstoke city planner

Proposed downtown infill facing parking stall challenges

BC BUDGET: New spaces a step to universal child care

Fees reduced for licensed daycare operators

BC BUDGET: NDP cracks down on speculators, hidden ownership

Foreign buyers’ tax extended to Fraser Valley, Okanagan, Vancouver Island

VIDEO: Four-year-old Revelstoke snowboarder featured in viral video

AJ Pitaoulis tours Revelstoke Mountain Resort with young pal Kasper Treadway

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

BC BUDGET: NDP hope to nix court delays with $15 million cash influx

Union says funding could stop sheriffs from leaving for higher paid jobs

Thompson, Chilcotin Steelhead Trout in danger of extinction

‘Once it’s gone, it’s not coming back’ says longtime Steelhead advocate Steve Rice.

BC Cattlemen’s Association calls for remediation of firebreaks to prevent erosion, spread of invasive species

Other concerns are fencing restoration and repair, and a lack of feed for cattle.

Alberta shrugs off B.C. legal challenge on wine ban

The potential fine Alberta faces for violating free trade rules according to economic development minister

Yelling vulgar slur at reporter not a crime says judge

Judge rules ‘vulgar’ slur against reporter was not a public disturbance

B.C. runner takes silver at Pan American cross-country championships

Tyler Dozzi’s medal pushes U20 Team Canada to gold finish

BC BUDGET: NDP push for purpose-built rentals in ‘historic’ $1.6B investment

Hundreds of thousands of new low- and middle-income units coming over three years

Most Read