Hockey Day in Revelstoke events celebrate Aaron Volpatti

Former NHLer’s Revelstoke Grizzlies #19 jersey was retired in pre-game ceremony on Feb. 17

Ahead of their final game of the regular season, the Revelstoke Grizzlies recognized a former player’s contributions to the sport. Revelstokian Aaron Volpatti, a retired NHL player, first skated in the sport in Revelstoke. He played with Revelstoke Minor Hockey and got his Junior B start with the Grizzlies. Volpatti then moved on to play in the Junior League in Vernon and played with the Vancouver Canucks and the Washington Capitals. On Feb. 17, the Revelstoek Grizzlies retired Volpatti’s #19 and he dropped the puck on the ice ahead of the game. On the left is Revelstoke Grizzlies captain Tommy Bodtker and on the right is Summerland Steam captain Sam Jones. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

The spirit of hockey is alive and well in Revelstoke.

On Feb. 17, Revelstoke Minor Hockey and Hockey Hall of Fame hosted a day of events for Hockey Day in Revelstoke.

Among them were Revelstoke Minor Hockey Games, Chuck a Puck contest, a public skate and shinny hockey, the annual charity game between the fire department and RCMP detachment, Aaron Volpatti’s jersey retirement and the final Revelstoke Grizzlies regular season game.

“I am honoured and humbled,” Volpatti told the Review before the ceremony. “It’s completely unnecessary, but very cool.”

Check below for a few photos from the events:

A family of Toronto Maple Leafs fans takes in the Hockey Day in Revelstoke events on Feb. 17 at the Forum. (Imogen Whale)

Kids check out the pucks used for the puck toss. The three people who chucked their pucks the closest to centre ice won prizes. (Imogen Whale)

Revelstoke Minor Hockey Novice Team players were guest coached by Grizzly coach and players and Aaron Volpatti. From left: Ryan Parent, Matt Cadden, Joel Scrimbit, Ullar Wiatzka and Tommy Bodkter. (Imogen Whale)

Revelstoke Minor Hockey Novice Team players were guest coached by Grizzly coach and players and Aaron Volpatti. From left: Clark Nelson, Jordan Rea, Aaron Volpatti and Giovanni Sambrielaz. (Imogen Whale)

Aaron Volpatti’s Revelstoke Minor Hockey jersey was retired on Feb. 17. (Imogen Whale)