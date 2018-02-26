Kamloops 2018 B.C. Games athletes share their favourite moment

After four days of exciting action, the 2018 BC Winter Games wrapped up on Sunday in Kamloops.
We caught up with some of the athletes to ask what is their favourite moment over the four days?
Kids from across the province competed over four days in 19 events
Looking for another win tonight at Memorial Arena
New information suggests Edmonton couple’s plane might have landed near Mabel Lake
The collision occured near Revelstoke Sunday evening and the driver suffered non life-threatening injuries
Hundreds gathered at the community centre on Saturday night to support the Revelstoke Rod and Gun Club
Following a city council discussion around parking solutions for a proposed commercial…
MacKinnon leads Colorado to 3-1 win over Vancouver in NHL action
The rally was planned after back-to-back acquittals of Indigenous youth killings in the prairies
The common-law wife of Dale Atkinson, killed on June 12, was taken into custody but not charged
Cloverdale junior boys basketball team will play St. George’s in championship final at Langley Events Centre
Greater Victoria last welcomed athletes to compete on traditional lands in 1997
Vancouver gets forwards Tyler Motte, Jussi Jokinen from Columbus for veteran forward Thomas Vanek
BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.
The team is hoping to improve on the 16 medals it won in Sochi in 2014
Cassie Sharpe from Vancouver Island brings home the gold medal in freestyle skiing halfpipe
