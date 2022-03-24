KIJHL announces Teck Cup schedule

The Revelstoke Grizzlies host Game 1 on Friday against the Nelson Leafs

Revelstoke celebrates a goal in the first round against Sicamous. Photo: Matt Timmins

The KIJHL has announced the schedule for the Teck Cup championship series.

The Revelstoke Grizzlies will host Games 1 and 2 on Friday and Saturday before the Nelson Leafs return to home ice for Games 3 and 4 on Monday and Tuesday.

If the series goes seven games, there is the potential for both teams to play five times in six nights.

Game 5, if necessary, would be played March 31 in Revelstoke, follow by Game 6 on April 1 in Nelson. A Game 7 would return to Revelstoke on April 2.

The Leafs advanced to their first championship series in 12 years on Tuesday by beating the Kimberley Dynamiters in six games to win the Kootenay Conference finals.

The Grizzlies will make their third-straight appearance in the series after sweeping the Osoyoos Coyotes to win the Okanagan-Shuswap Conference.

Revelstoke is technically the defending KIJHL champions after winning the Teck Cup in 2019 prior to the next season being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nelson last won the title in 2009.

