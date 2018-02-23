Kripps prepares for four-man bobsleigh

Justin Kripps and his teammates are competing in four-man bobsleigh at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. Kripps also competed in the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver and the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. COC Photo by Jason Ransom.

Justin Kripps and his teammates are preparing for the four-man bobsleigh competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea this weekend.

The bobsleigh events will be held this weekend at the Olympic Sliding Centre. They will be held Friday and Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

Kripps, from Summerland, along with teammates Jesse Lumsden, Alexander Kopacz and Oluseyi Smith have completed six official training heats.

On Wednesday, in the first training heat, Kripps and his teammates finished in third place with a time of 49.45 seconds.

Their time was 0.17 seconds behind the first-place German team of Nico Walther, Kevin Kuske, Christian Poser and Eric Franke.

Kripps and his teammates were just 0.06 seconds behind the second-place team of Johannes Lochner, Alexander Roediger, Christopher Weber and Christian Rasp, also from Germany.

In the second heat on Wednesday, Kripps and his teammates finished in fifth place with a time of 49.56 seconds, 0.25 seconds behind Nico Walther’s German team.

In the third training heat, on Thursday, Kripps and his teammates finished 12th out of 29 teams. Their time of 495.61 seconds was 0.54 behind the top team from Austria.

In the fourth heat, the team finished in 21st place, with a time of 50.05 seconds, 0.79 seconds behind the fastest team from Germany.

On Friday, Kripps and his teammates had much stronger showings.

In the fifth training heat, Kripps and his teammates finished in sixth place. Their time of 49.72 seconds was 0.33 seconds behind the top-ranked Swiss team.

In the sixth training heat, they ended in fifth place, with a time of 49.87 seconds, 0.36 seconds behind the Swiss team.

In earlier bobsleigh competition at the Winter Olympics, Kripps and Kopacz were tied for gold in the two-man event.