Longtime Montreal Canadiens centre Henri Richard dead

Henri Richard played 1,256 regular-season games, another Canadiens record

Henri Richard, the speedy centre who won a record 11 Stanley Cups with the Montreal Canadiens, died Friday after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

He was 84.

Richard was captain of the Canadiens from 1971 to his retirement in 1975, succeeding the legendary Jean Beliveau, with whom he shares the record of playing 20 seasons for the NHL club.

He was better known as the younger brother of superstar Maurice (Rocket) Richard and was nicknamed the Pocket Rocket for his five-foot-seven, 160-pound frame.

Despite his small stature, Henri Richard played 1,256 regular-season games, another Canadiens record. He scored 358 goals and had 1,046 points, third in team history behind Guy Lafleur (1,246) and Beliveau (1,219)

He added 129 points in 180 playoff games.

His 11 Stanley Cups, one more than Beliveau and another former Canadiens captain Yvon Cournoyer, is unlikely ever to be surpassed. Seven were won when the NHL had only six teams.

The Canadian Press

NHL

