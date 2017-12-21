Mark Washington to return as the B.C. Lions defensive co-ordinator

Washington, also the Lions’ defensive backs coach, is entering his 11th season on the coaching staff

Mark Washington will return for a fifth season as the B.C. Lions’ defensive co-ordinator.

The Lions also announced Friday the addition of Randy Melvin as defensive line coach.

Washington, also the Lions’ defensive backs coach, is entering his 11th season on the club’s coaching staff.

“Among the reasons why I wanted Mark back are his leadership and work ethic,” head coach Wally Buono said in a statement. “The stability and continuity that Mark brings will allow our defence to grow stronger and become a dominant force in 2018.”

Melvin served as B.C.’s defensive line coach in 2011 when the club won the Grey Cup before leading to join the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also spent time at Purdue, Rutgers and Miami before rejoining the Lions.

“I am very excited to have Randy back coaching our defensive line,” said Buono. “He brings a high degree of intensity to his position which translates into a tough and physical style of play which we need in order to control the line of scrimmage.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lovely skiing at Larch Hills
Next story
Grizzlies fighting for top spot in division

Just Posted

Revelstoke Review’s most-read stories of 2017

Revelstoke continues to make its mark on the world and 2017 was… Continue reading

School board expresses concern over Big Eddy delays

Still waiting on preliminary layout approval after seven months

Ski hill still has plenty of room to grow

RMR celebrates 10 years of stoke

Grizzlies fighting for top spot in division

In second by two points

Revelstoke Mountain Resort to open lower elevations Saturday

Full mountain opening thanks to recent snowfall

Asking kids: What do you want for Christmas?

From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa

Court rules family of B.C. woman who stole from health authority is liable

Judge finds that Wanda Moscipan siphoned more than $574,000 from Vancouver Coastal Health

Cash stolen after knife-wielding man robs Kamloops gas station

Kamloops RCMP are investigating a robbery at the Petro Canada service station on Kokanee Way

Told he had two weeks to live, B.C. man now enjoying new lease on life

Tim Roxburgh’s unusual experience has given him a unique perspective on end-of-life care in hospice

B.C therapist expelled for inappropriate behaviour to patients

Complaints came from events that occurred between between November 2010 and June 2016

B.C. company struggling to find employees

The Cariboo company says it may have to look at temporary foreign workers

Vancouver Island man sentenced for sexual touching of a child

Tyrone James Robert Morrisey given 989 days in jail for incident that took place in Ladysmith

Drink and be merry: Holiday pours

An Okanagan sommelier is sharing a sneak peak into what she will be drinking this holiday

Students stand by classmate

Vernon students send their support in song to girl coming out of coma since contracting menigicoccal disease

Most Read