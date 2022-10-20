Meet the captain: Will McPhee looks ahead to role as leader with Revelstoke Grizzlies

It’s big meals and Electric Feels that get Grizzly captain, Will McPhee, ready for games

The Grizzly captain has the significant challenge of leading the team to defending the league title. (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)

Will McPhee lost count of how many years he’s been playing hockey, so when asked how long he’s played, he kept it simple and said his whole life.

Growing up in Camrose, AB, McPhee has been a Grizzly for the past three years after being recruited. Since he donned the Grizzly uniform, McPhee has enjoyed his time in Revelstoke and with the team. Running on the high of a league victory last year, McPhee and the team have a new challenge this year. The team has to defend their title, but McPhee – as their new captain – must lead them to it.

This season is McPhee’s first as captain.

“It definitely brings on a different role of responsibilities. But nothing out of my comfort zone,” said McPhee.

The difference between the captain and assistant captain role for McPhee means being even more vocal on the ice and making sure to always be the hardest working player in the game. McPhee hopes to model his captaincy after his own captain in previous Grizzly seasons — Ray Speerbrecker. McPhee said Speerbreaker’s role in the locker room and on the ice was integral to the team. Whether he was giving tips to younger players or helping communicate on the ice, Speerbrecker’s leadership style had an effect on McPhee.

McPhee operates differently than how many athletes might at this point in their sport. Preferring to stay relaxed away from the ice, McPhee likes to read and draw in his free time. Often, he likes to read self-improvement books about learning, finance, and even some philosophy.

“When you’re reading philosophy it kind of makes you think about how you do things,” said McPhee.

Other times, McPhee could be found outside hiking, biking, or playing basketball with his friends.

McPhee’s diverse interests mirror his preferred qualities in a player, opting for guys who can contribute on offence and defence — something he knows this year’s roster must do to win the league.

Asked what the best advice he’d been given, McPhee kept it simple.

“Honestly, just have fun. That’s pretty much the best advice you could ever give anyone. Once the game starts not being fun, it’s not worth it. So, go out there and enjoy yourself,” said McPhee.

McPhee’s pregame is easy. With a high-carb meal and some Electric Feel (by MGMT), he’s ready to go. Once at the Forum, McPhee said the Revelstoke fans transform the space, making it a one-of-a-kind venue.

“It just kind of gives you butterflies. It’s special,” said McPhee.

Watch for number four as the Grizzlies seek a title defence this season.

READ MORE: RCMP pilot, dog services help end Shuswap incident involving pregnant woman

READ MORE: Rural immigration program expanding to benefit Shuswap employers

@ZacharyDelaney

zach.delaney@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

hockeyRevelstokeRevelstoke Grizzlies