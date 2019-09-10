This summer Revelstoke Mountain Resort installed a new chairlift and built six new runs. (Tom Poole/Solo Productions)

New chairlift and beginner zone announced at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

The Stellar Chair will be open this season

There will be a new chairlift at Revelstoke Mountain Resort this season.

The Stellar Chair will open up new beginner and intermediate terrain, accessible from the top of the Revelation Gondola.

There will be six new runs, three blue and three green, with a mellow grade and 130 metres of vertical.

The chair will have an upload capacity of 1,800 people per hour, with a travel time of just over three minutes.

“Stellar Chair is going to change the way people ski Revelstoke Mountain Resort”, states Peter Nielsen, vice president of operations, in a news release. “Not only does this lift provide the perfect teaching zone for beginner skiers, but it also provides much easier access to the Ripper Chair. Guests will now have the option of choosing to make their first tracks in the Ripper glades, or heading straight to the alpine off the Stoke Chair.”

READ MORE: Revelstoke Mountain Resort pushing expansion of summer activities

J.M. Atkinson, Snow School Manager, couldn’t be more thrilled.

“The Stellar zone is a game changer for Snow School. The terrain is ideal for fostering progression, and its location on the upper mountain means better quality snow and an enhanced teaching environment.”

In addition to the new chairlift, the resort’s existing infrastructure will also see significant upgrades.

The Revelation Gondola and The Stoke Chair will be running at full capacity with the addition of 21 new chairs and 22 cabins. The Ripper upload capacity has also increased 22 per cent with the addition of 20 new chairs.

 

The Stellar Chair opens new beginner terrain higher up on the mountain. (Tom Poole/Solo Productions)

Salmon Arm chosen for Rogers Hometown Hockey tour in 2020

