New toilet installed at Echo Bay climbing area by Revelstoke Climbers Access Society

The Revelstoke Climbers Access Society has installed a urine diverting toiled at the Echo Bay climbing area at Mulvehill Creek. (Submitted)

The Revelstoke Climbers Access Society has installed a urine diverting toilet for the Echo Bay climbing area at Mulvehill Creek.

The technology separates liquid from solid human waste a urine runs into a septic field, while solids dry and decompose naturally in a pit behind the toilet.

“Human waste in the backcountry is an issue throughout our area,” Eric Dafoe, of the society, said in a news release.

The result will be a faster, more complete and less smelly breakdown of the waste.

The site is managed by the society in partnership with Recreation Sites and Trails BC.

 

