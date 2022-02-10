Black Press reporter and NFL insider Erin Haluschak. (Black Press file photo)

Black Press reporter and NFL insider Erin Haluschak. (Black Press file photo)

NFL podcast: Black Press preview for Super Bowl LVI clash between Rams, Bengals

Haluschak, Wolf offer game predictions, MVP selections

The PQB News/VI Free Daily podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

PQBeat · Erin Haluschak – Super Bowl Preview – 2:9:2022

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), VI Daily/PQB News editor Philip Wolf and Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak preview Super Bowl LVI (Sunday, 3:30 p.m.) between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. Included are game predictions, a breakdown of Joe Burrow’s swagger and also thoughts on Tom Brady’s recent retirement.

MORE: Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

#PQBeatNFLPodcastvancouverisland

Previous story
Vancouver Canucks name Hall of Famer Cammi Granato as an assistant GM
Next story
St. Louis looking to prove doubters wrong yet again as Canadiens interim coach

Just Posted

A map of the affected regions including Sea to Sky, South Coast Inland, Cariboos, North and South Columbias, Kootenay-Boundary, Purcells, and Jasper and Glacier National Parks. (Contributed by Avalanche Canada)
Avalanche Canada issues special warning for B.C. and Alberta

Missy MacKintosh and Liana Boisvert take time out for a photo during the Small Business BC Awards, where MisMacK Clean Cosmetics was in the top five in the Best Youth Entrepreneur category. (Contributed)
Nominate your favourite small Okanagan business for a provincial award

The Revelstoke Forum erupted as Brandon Gallo netted the overtime winner to give the Grizzlies a hard-fought win on Saturday (Dec. 4). (Matt Timmins)
The Grizz go marching on

The Feb. 1, 2022 measurements showed the Boundary region had the lowest snow pack levels in the province. (British Columbia Snow Survey and Water Supply Bulletin)
Snow levels below normal in Okanagan, Similkameen and Boundary