Nordic skiers hit the podium at BC Cup

Submitted by Revelstoke Nordic
Revelstoke Nordic skiers shone brightly through blizzard conditions at Callaghan Valley’s BC Cup 1 and 2 last weekend. A strong contingent of 25 skiers from Revelstoke joined more than 450 skiers who converged on the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Nordic skiing venue in the first BC Cup of the year.
The technical terrain and challenging conditions favoured our skiers, with many mounting the podium over the weekend.
BC Cup 1 Results:
Pee Wee Boys 1.5K Classic:
9. Nick Gill
Pee Wee Girls 1.5K Classic:
2. Fiona Woodman
8. Ember Smith
Bantam Boys 2.5K Classic:
6. Tobin Gill
Bantam Girls 2.5K Classic:
1. Ruby Serrouya
2. Isobel Wilson
8. Natalia Morrone
18. Evan Smith
22. Breena Wolgram
23. Lutza Berkenbosch
Midget Boys 3.75K Classic:
1. Elliot Wilson
8. Francesco Morrone
11. Pierrick Pasteur
Midget Girls 3.75K Classic:
4. Alexandra Luxmoore
16. Nyssa Thomas
19. Maeve Macleod
24. Aislin Buchanan
Juvenile Boys 5K Classic:
17. Nelson Luxmoore
Juvenile Girls 5K Classic:
5. Kolibri Drobish
6. Jaclyn Elliorr
11. Emily Macloed
14. Rebecca Brosch
15. Zoe Larson
18. Arianna Morrone
20. Eden Thomas
Junior Boys 5K Classic:
2. Erik Brosch
Masters Men 10K Classic:
6. Rory Luxmoore
21. Ryan Gill
Masters Women 7.5K Classic:
2. Sarah Newton
3. Ann-Marie Gill
Pee Wee Boys 1.5K Free:
11. Nick Gill
Pee Wee Girls 1.5K Free:
2. Fiona Woodman
9. Ember Smith
Bantam Boys 2K Free:
6. Tobin Gill
Bantam Girls 2K Free:
1. Ruby Serrouya
2. Isobel Wilson
8. Natalia Morrone
16. Lutza Berkenbosch
17. Breena Wolgram
Midget Boys 3.75K Free:
3. Ellior Wilson
5. Pierrick Pasteur
9. Francesco Morrone
Midget Girls 3.75K Free:
4. Alexandra Luxmoore
12. Maeve Macleod
17. Nyssa Thomas
21. Aislin Buchanan
Juvenile and Junior Boys 7.5K Free:
3. Erik Brosch
31. Nelson Luxmoore
Juvenile Girls 5K Free:
4. Kolibri Drobish
6. Jaclyn Elliorr
11. Emily Macleod
15. Rebecca Brosch
16. Arianna Morrone
17. Zoe Larson
19. Eden Thomas
Masters Men 10K Free:
9. Ryan Gill
Masters Women 10K Free:
3. Ann-Marie Gill
Skiers from Revelstoke ranged in age from eight years to over 50, and many will be heading to the next BC Cup in Prince George at the end of January.
Skiers from Revelstoke Nordic were also in action in Mont-Sainte Anne, Que. last weekend at the selections for the junior national team.
In the Junior A women’s sprint qualifiers, Elizabeth Elliott finished third, Alana Brittin was fourth, Beth Granstrom was eighth and Kate Granstrom was 12th. Overall, in the open women’s category, Elliott was 27th, Brittin was 28th, Beth was 29th and Kate was 35th.
In the Junior A women’s skiathlon,a race that combines both the skate and classic techniques, Beth was eighth, Elliott was 13th, Brittin was 20th and Kate was 24th.
For the public who want to get involved in nordic skiing, take note that youth are always welcome at our club; from January 16th to the end of the month equipment rentals are free for teenagers at Revelstoke Nordic on Mount MacPherson.