Nordic skiers hit the podium at BC Cup

Submitted by Revelstoke Nordic

Revelstoke Nordic skiers shone brightly through blizzard conditions at Callaghan Valley’s BC Cup 1 and 2 last weekend. A strong contingent of 25 skiers from Revelstoke joined more than 450 skiers who converged on the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Nordic skiing venue in the first BC Cup of the year.

The technical terrain and challenging conditions favoured our skiers, with many mounting the podium over the weekend.

BC Cup 1 Results:

Pee Wee Boys 1.5K Classic:

9. Nick Gill

Pee Wee Girls 1.5K Classic:

2. Fiona Woodman

8. Ember Smith

Bantam Boys 2.5K Classic:

6. Tobin Gill

Bantam Girls 2.5K Classic:

1. Ruby Serrouya

2. Isobel Wilson

8. Natalia Morrone

18. Evan Smith

22. Breena Wolgram

23. Lutza Berkenbosch

Midget Boys 3.75K Classic:

1. Elliot Wilson

8. Francesco Morrone

11. Pierrick Pasteur

Midget Girls 3.75K Classic:

4. Alexandra Luxmoore

16. Nyssa Thomas

19. Maeve Macleod

24. Aislin Buchanan

Juvenile Boys 5K Classic:

17. Nelson Luxmoore

Juvenile Girls 5K Classic:

5. Kolibri Drobish

6. Jaclyn Elliorr

11. Emily Macloed

14. Rebecca Brosch

15. Zoe Larson

18. Arianna Morrone

20. Eden Thomas

Junior Boys 5K Classic:

2. Erik Brosch

Masters Men 10K Classic:

6. Rory Luxmoore

21. Ryan Gill

Masters Women 7.5K Classic:

2. Sarah Newton

3. Ann-Marie Gill

Pee Wee Boys 1.5K Free:

11. Nick Gill

Pee Wee Girls 1.5K Free:

2. Fiona Woodman

9. Ember Smith

Bantam Boys 2K Free:

6. Tobin Gill

Bantam Girls 2K Free:

1. Ruby Serrouya

2. Isobel Wilson

8. Natalia Morrone

16. Lutza Berkenbosch

17. Breena Wolgram

Midget Boys 3.75K Free:

3. Ellior Wilson

5. Pierrick Pasteur

9. Francesco Morrone

Midget Girls 3.75K Free:

4. Alexandra Luxmoore

12. Maeve Macleod

17. Nyssa Thomas

21. Aislin Buchanan

Juvenile and Junior Boys 7.5K Free:

3. Erik Brosch

31. Nelson Luxmoore

Juvenile Girls 5K Free:

4. Kolibri Drobish

6. Jaclyn Elliorr

11. Emily Macleod

15. Rebecca Brosch

16. Arianna Morrone

17. Zoe Larson

19. Eden Thomas

Masters Men 10K Free:

9. Ryan Gill

Masters Women 10K Free:

3. Ann-Marie Gill

Skiers from Revelstoke ranged in age from eight years to over 50, and many will be heading to the next BC Cup in Prince George at the end of January.

Skiers from Revelstoke Nordic were also in action in Mont-Sainte Anne, Que. last weekend at the selections for the junior national team.

In the Junior A women’s sprint qualifiers, Elizabeth Elliott finished third, Alana Brittin was fourth, Beth Granstrom was eighth and Kate Granstrom was 12th. Overall, in the open women’s category, Elliott was 27th, Brittin was 28th, Beth was 29th and Kate was 35th.

In the Junior A women’s skiathlon,a race that combines both the skate and classic techniques, Beth was eighth, Elliott was 13th, Brittin was 20th and Kate was 24th.

For the public who want to get involved in nordic skiing, take note that youth are always welcome at our club; from January 16th to the end of the month equipment rentals are free for teenagers at Revelstoke Nordic on Mount MacPherson.

Nelson Luxmoore tucks past the Olympic rings. He finished 17th in Juvenile Boys 5K Classic race and 31st in the combined Junior and Juvenile Boys 7.5K free race at BC Cup 1 in Whistler, B.C. last weekend. (Rob Buchanan)

Double gold-medallist Ruby Serrouya blasts off the start line. She won the Bantam Girls 2.5K Classic and 2K Free at the B.C. Cup. (Rob Buchanan)