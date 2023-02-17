Vernon’s Parker Munroe of Sovereign Lake Nordic Club will compete in biathlon with a pair of clubmates on Team B.C. at the Canada Winter Games in Prince Edward Island starting Saturday, Feb. 18. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon’s Parker Munroe of Sovereign Lake Nordic Club will compete in biathlon with a pair of clubmates on Team B.C. at the Canada Winter Games in Prince Edward Island starting Saturday, Feb. 18. (Morning Star - file photo)

North Okanagan athletes set to storm PEI for Canada Games

Nine athletes will compete in six sports, joined by coaches from Vernon and Lumby

Team B.C.’s contingent of 350 athletes, coaches, managers, and Mission Staff contains a solid North Okanagan group heading to Prince Edward Island (PEI) for the 2023 Canada Winter Games.

The Games run Saturday, Feb. 18, to Sunday, March 5.

Competing/participating in PEI from the North Okanagan are:

ALPINE SKIING

Matthew Leach, Lumby, athlete; Amy Milne, Vernon, athlete; John Newton, Vernon, coach; Kim Leach, Lumby, participant assistant;

BIATHLON

Parker Munroe, Vernon, athlete; Liam Simons, Vernon, Athlete; Sebastian Solomonson, Coldstream, athlete;

FREESTYLE SKIING

Tate Garrod, Vernon, athlete;

FEMALE HOCKEY

Maya Serdachny, Vernon, athlete;

MALE HOCKEY

Hudson Kibblewhite, Vernon, athlete;

SNOWBOARDING

Laura Lucas, Vernon, athlete; Daniel Curtis, Vernon, coach.

It’s the third time that PEI has staged the Canada Games since the province hosted its first Winter Games in 1991. Athletes will compete in 20 sports at venues throughout PEI, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Team B.C. will be led into the Opening Ceremony by 17-year-old flag-bearer Oonah Gamboa (Vancouver) from karate, which will be making its debut at the PEI Games. Gamboa enters the Games ranked fourth in the world and first in Canada in Junior Kata.

A BC Games alumni from 2018 and an active volunteer in her sport, Gamboa will be back at the provincial multi-sport event in 2023 as an apprentice coach for Zone 5 Vancouver-Coastal when the Games take place March 23-26 in Greater Vernon.

Team B.C. finished fourth with 87 medals and a record-setting 30 gold medals at the last Canada Winter Games in Red Deer in 2019.

READ MORE: Vernon skater off to Canada Games

READ MORE: Canada Games torch visits Vernon

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

2019 Canada Winter GamesCanadaLocal SportsNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictVernonWinter

 

Coldstream’s Sebastian Solomonson of Sovereign Lake Nordic Club will compete in biathlon with a pair of clubmates on Team B.C. at the Canada Winter Games in Prince Edward Island starting Saturday, Feb. 18. (Morning Star - file photo)

Coldstream’s Sebastian Solomonson of Sovereign Lake Nordic Club will compete in biathlon with a pair of clubmates on Team B.C. at the Canada Winter Games in Prince Edward Island starting Saturday, Feb. 18. (Morning Star - file photo)

Previous story
Salmon Arm athletes head to Maritimes for PEI 2023 Canada Winter Games
Next story
Kelowna basketball player looks to leave a new ‘Crumb’ trail with program scoring record

Just Posted

Highway 1, about 7 km west of Revelstoke, looking west. (DriveBC)
Vehicle incident closes Highway 1 west of Revelstoke

Area showing the upper portion of the avalanche including the crown. (Avalanche Canada)
2 dead in avalanche triggered near Golden

Cameron McGeough and Rio Hanlan cutting the ribbon at Mackenzie Plaza in front of a crowd of workers, developers, and members of city council ahead of moving into their new condo next week. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
PHOTOS: Developers, residents cut ribbon at Mackenzie Village

The Stoked Cubs after competing in a tournament in Salmon Arm in February. (Contributed by Stephanie Miller)
Minor Hockey Feature: Stoked Cubs girls’ hockey program bigger than ever