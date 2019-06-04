Okanagan athletes ready for International Children’s Games in Russia

The Games start in July and local athletes are competing in 3 of 9 sports

Kelowna athletes ranging from 12 to 15 years old are ready to take their talents to the International Summer Games in Ufa, Russia this summer.

The Games kick off July 9, and Kelowna teams are competing in three of the nine sports with both boys and girls teams representing the Okanagan. This is the 14th time the Kelowna has sent teams to the Games.

“In the spirit of sportsmanship, friendship and cultural exchange, our local athletes will represent Kelowna well as they participate in competition and enjoy the many other unique events throughout the week,” said Doug Nicholas, City of Kelowna sport and event services manager.

Congratulations to our athletes and coaches who are making the trip to Ufa this July to participate.”

This will be the first time Kelowna has sent a boys’ soccer team and a girls shot-put team. Team Kelowna has athletes competing in other track events, as well as both boys and girls beach volleyball.

Fifteen athletes, four coaches and two city representatives will be wearing the City of Kelowna colours.

The International Children’s Games is one of the largest multi-sport youth games in the world and is recognized by the International Olympic Committee.

More than 1,500 athletes compete in the Games.

