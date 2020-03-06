Okanagan female Midget A hockey team finishes in first place

At least two players now committed to U.S. post secondary schools for hockey

The PMHA Female Midget A team had a strong season finishing the year in first place.

This team of young women had players from all over the Okanagan, from Vernon to Osoyoos to Princeton, including five from Summerland.

The Summerland players are Leigha Herman, Asha Cave, Amy Berekoff, Sydney St. Hilaire and Rowan Knowles.

Although the team lost the final playoff game seeking the OMAHA berth in the Provincials on the weekend, their season was a success. At least two players have now been committed to U.S. post secondary schools for hockey.

Eight players finished their minor hockey careers with us and the coaching staff of Gus Cave, Glen Herman and Dan St. Hilaire, all from Summerland, congratulate them on their finish.

